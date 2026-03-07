Brendan Fraser Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brendan Fraser is a critically acclaimed actor who has starred in blockbuster films and cult classics alike.

In the ’90s, he was an up-and-coming heartthrob. He’s now a universally beloved Oscar winner.

After some major career setbacks, he’s reminding everyone of his talent and how lovable he is.

But what about his love life?

Actor Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of his new film “Bedazzled” with his wife Afton, in Los Angeles, 17 October 2000. (Photo Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith

On July 4, 1993, Brendan Fraser attended a barbecue at Winona Ryder’s house.

He was a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry, but was fresh off of the commercial success of Encino Man — which is now a cult classic.

There, he met Afton Smith, a fellow actor.

Smith would go on to appear in George of the Jungle (1997), which is one of Fraser’s most beloved roles in part because of his deliberate and unrelenting hotness.

Her role in the film was a minor one. Her role in his life was not.

Making the rounds on late night talk shows, Brendan Fraser stops by ABC. (Image Credit: ABC)

They married and had three sons

On September 27, 1998, Fraser and Smith married.

They went on to welcome three children — all sons — together.

Griffin Arthur Fraser was born in 2002.

Holden Fletcher Fraser was born in 2004.

And, last but not least, Fraser and Smith welcomed Leland Francis Fraser in 2006. Yes, he’s the otherworldly hot one.

Actor Brendan Fraser, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale”, flanked by Leland Fraser and Holden Fraser, attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It did not last

In April of 2007, Fraser and Smith sold their Beverly Hills home for $3 million.

It was only later that year that Fraser’s publicist disclosed that the two were divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

Fraser was ordered to pay Smith $50,000 per month in alimony alongside $25,000 per month in child support.

In early 2011, Fraser’s career was not doing well. He asked the court to reduce his spousal support payments. (He did not contest the child support.)

Ultimately, the court did not side with Fraser or Smith. Overall, they have received public praise for their peaceful co-parenting.

The legendary Brendan Fraser discusses his career for Variety. (Image Credit: Variety)

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

In September of 2022, Fraser entered a relationship with Jeanne Moore, a makeup artist.

The two have not publicly discussed how they met.

However, it seems like a safe bet to say that they likely met through the entertainment industry.

Moore has worked with other big name talents.

Fraser and Moore made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the “Rental Family” Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on November 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Where do things stand today?

Moore has been supportive of Fraser in his career.

He publicly proclaimed his gratitude to her while accepting his Oscar for Best Actor.

These days, it’s believed that Fraser still resides in Bedford, New York.

Whether you love him best for The Mummy or Doom Patrol or George of the Jungle or, hell, his small guest spot on Scrubs, Fraser is a national treasure. A continental one, even — as he’s Canadian.

We’re glad to see him finding happiness. And we’ll be keeping an eye on his upcoming projects — including The Mummy 4.