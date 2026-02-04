Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Arrested For Shooting Death of Dog’s Grandson

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In July of last year, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson, Anthony, was shot and killed.

The shooting was initially described as an accident, but now, Dog’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, has been arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence.

Police took Zecca into custody after determining that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol while mishandling a firearm in the presence of children.

Gregory Zecca has been arrested in connection with the death of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson. (Naples County Sheriff’s Department)

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk of Collier County, Florida, said in a statement.

“Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

According to investigators, Zecca “repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing.”

“The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber,” says an official statement.

Media personality Duane Chapman, known in the media as “Dog the Bounty Hunter” promotes his book “When Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given” at Borders Wall Street on March 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

As the day progressed, however, “the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Gregory discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child.”

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss,” says the sheriff’s department.

The incident reportedly took place at the home of a family friend. Anthony and Gregory had been invited over to watch a UFC fight.

According to TMZ, an aggravated manslaughter charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison.

Dog has yet to speak publicly on the arrest, but his attorney, Joseph Lesniak, issued a statement reading:

TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits “FOX & Friends” at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

“This remains a devastating family tragedy. We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”

At the time of the shooting, Dog (real name: Duane Chapman) and his wife, Francie Chapman — who is Zecca’s mother — told TMZ, through a representative:

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.