Will Smith Sued by Musician for Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination

Will Smith is facing legal trouble.

The actor/rapper has been sued by violinist Brian King Joseph, who is accusing the superstar and his company of sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

In his official documents, Joseph names Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and claims Smith is guilty of “predatory behavior” and “deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” while on his Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour this past spring.

According to the civil complaint, the America’s Got Talent alum was invited in November 2024 to join Smith on the controversial tour, which kicked off its run in Las Vegas in March.

As their relationship grew closer, Smith allegedly told Joseph that “you and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else,” among other similar remarks that caused Jones to question to rapper’s intentions.

Joseph also says he went to his Las Vegas hotel room one evening — which had been booked by Smith’s company — to find some had “unlawfully” entered the room.

Once inside, he supposedly discovered wipes, a beer bottle, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to another person.

Joseph interpreted this as a warning that “an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts” with him.

Jones says his employment was terminated days after the aforementioned incident, with Joseph stating that he was told by management that they were “moving in a different direction.”

He alleged, though, that he was quickly replaced by another violinist in the same position.

Per the legal documents, Joseph further alleges that Smith was “grooming and priming” him “for further sexual exploitation” since their first meeting in November 2024.

The lawsuit claims that, due to the firing, Joseph suffered from PTSD and economic loss.

He is suing for retaliation, wrongful termination and sexual harassment, and that damages be determined by a jury.

Smith, who believes he’s been canceled due to his skin color, has not yet commented on this lawsuitl