JoJo Siwa Changes Her Name, Prompts Mass Speculation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JoJo Siwa is ringing in the new year… with a new name.

On December 31, not long before the calendar turned to 2026, the Dance Moms alum took fans and followers by surprise when she swapped out her nickname in her TikTok bio for her full birth name: Joelle Siwa.

That wasn’t all, however.

JoJo Siwa attends Universal Orlando Resort Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Much-Anticipated Fourth Theme Park, Universal Epic Universe at Universal Epic Universe on May 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Universal Orlando Resort)

The 22-year-old singer and performer also alluded to her “plans for 2026” in a social media video, lip-syncing to her single “Boomerang” from 2016 and adding:

“I’mma come back like a boomerang.”

In the caption of the reel, Siwa also hinted to her 46 million followers: What a year it is ahead.

Such a name change and subsequent message has folks wondering what lies ahead for Siwa.

(Instagram)

Underneath this footage, fans had mixed reactions to JoJo’s update, with many in support of a potential rebrand.

“Her changing her name from jojo to Joelle has to be the biggest pull ever!!!” one individual commented. “2026 is gonna be crazy!!!”

Another chimed in with encouragement, writing: “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026.”

The star had quite a 2025, highlighted by going public with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

“It’s not platonic any more,” Siwa told The Guardian in an interview published June 2, adding of herself and her Celebrity Big Brother housemate:

“And it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The couple have been keeping busy throughout the month of December, as well, with Siwa hosting a soccer-themed birthday for her boyfriend as he turned 33 on December 22.

“This day 33 years ago was a good good day… the day my favorite person was born happy birthday to my love,” Siwa wrote online at the time.

“I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it anymore, you are the best friend, son, brother, and boyfriend. You make my life better each day that passes. Everyone who knows you is a lucky one. Love you lots and lots more than tater tots.”

So there we have it on a personal level for JOELLE Siwa. Things are going very well.

On the professional front, though? We can’t wait to see what 2026 delivers.