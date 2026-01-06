Sister Wives Reunion Trailer: Meri Had an Affair?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown refuses to let go of the past.

Or, to be more accurate, Kody Brown refuses to let go of his interpretation of the past.

In a trailer for the upcoming Sister Wives reunion special, the father of 18 once again blasts one of his ex-wives for supposedly cheating on him…

… despite this ex-wife never even having had any physical contact with the person she allegedly cheated with.

Back in 2015, Meri Brown corresponded online with a person she believe was a man amid her marriage to Kody.

As it turned out, the reality star had been duped… this individual was a female… and the scandal eventually led to the downfall of Meri and Kody’s relationship because Kody never really got over what he believed to have been a major transgression on his wife’s part.

Fast forward to this new preview and Kody bellowing for some reason:

“If your wife’s having an affair, that’s my business no matter what!”

This certainly isn’t the first time Kody has accused Meri of infidelity.

According to the reunion trailer, meanwhile, Meri also brings her BFF Jen to sit beside her and address her experiences with Kody and Robyn over the years.

Jen says she thinks that Robyn is “submissive,” telling host Sukanya Krishnan, “I feel like that works for Kody.”

The allegation takes Kody by surprise, as he claims Jen is “full of sh-t.”

What a shock, huh? Kody Brown having difficulty taking criticism.

Meri also has beef with Janelle in the official TLC promo.

Their drama stems from Meri revealing during the season 20 finale, which aired on Sunday, that it was “really hard” to have Janelle join her and Kody’s family shortly after Janelle divorced Meri’s brother Adam Barber.

“Meri was more than willing to kind of engage in, like, a heated conversation,” Janelle says in the reunion teaser.

Meri, for her part, points to their familial past as the catalyst for her early arguments with Janelle.

“Oh, there might have been some emotions involved with the fact that she used to be married to my brother,” Meri quips, referring to Janelle and Adam’s brief marriage in the early 1990s.

(Yes, Janelle and Adam attended Meri’s 1990 wedding to Kody as a couple. Once Janelle divorced Adam that same year, she became Kody’s second wife in 1993. Everyone following along?)

Finally, there appears to be remaining beef between Kody and Christine’s new husband, David Woolley.

“David’s a guy and guys think they’ve got things figured out. And plural marriage is the kind of thing that tells you you don’t know sh-t,” Kody says on camera in the video.

Christine, as you might expect, calls “bullsh-t” on Kody’s apology tour and supports her husband amid his and Kody’s feud.

The season 20 Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special kicks off on TLC Sunday, January 11 at 10/9c.