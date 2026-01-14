Kiefer Sutherland Arrested For Alleged Assault of Ride-Share Driver

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the early years of his career, Kiefer Sutherland developed a reputation as an old-school Hollywood bad boy.

Now, at 59, he’s apparently still living up to that image.

Sutherland was arrested and booked into an LA County jail this week after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver.

Kiefer Sutherland attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

News of the arrest was confirmed by Los Angeles Police Officer Kevin Terzes on Tuesday.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” Terzes said.

According to Los Angeles County jail records obtained by NBC News, Sutherland was booked into jail a little after 4 am on Monday and released on $50,000 bond about seven hours later.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 2.

Kiefer Sutherland attends Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” New York Screening at Spyscape Museum & Experience on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sutherland has worked steadily since his emergence in films like Stand By Me back in the 1980s.

These days, he’s likely best known for his role as Jack Bauer on the beloved Fox series 24.

In 2024, Kiefer’s father, actor Donald Sutherland, passed away at the age of 88.

Kiefer’s heartfelt tribute — in spite of their often strained relationship — went viral for its candor and eloquence.

Kiefer Sutherland attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kiefer has not yet spoken publicly about this week’s incident, and his lawyers have probably advised him to remain silent.

So we might now have any more details until he enters his plea on February 2.

It’s not Kiefer’s first brush with the law, but until this week, he appeared to have put his wild ways behind him.

Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty, and we won’t know what went down until both sides tell their stories.

We wil have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.