Chris Noth Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker in Bitter Exchange

Sarah Jessica Parker’s disgraced former on-screen love interest sure has a lot to say.

Nothing nice, it seems.

Chris Noth’s somewhat delayed New Year’s post turned into an expletive blast at SJP.

2026 is off to a bitter start.

Chris Noth attends “Animals In War” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Eff WHO?

On Friday, January 9, disgraced actor Chris Noth took to his Instagram to share a workout photo.

In the image, the 71-year-old shows himself grasping a pair of dumbbells and giving a “tough guy” look to the camera.

“F&@k new years,” he declared in the caption. “LETS GO!!!!”

Presumably, this geriatric gym pic is meant to convey an aggressive commitment to

But check out what happened in the comments. It’s not good.

In the comments, one of Noth’s apparent fans suggested that his attitude towards New Years was misdirected.

“You mean f–k SJP & her award right? lol,” the fan commented, as you can see below.

Noth could have simply not seen the comment.

He could have seen it and not responded, or merely given it a “like.”

Instead, he replied with a single word: “Right.”

In this screenshot, Chris Noth seems to endorse a VERY hostile message about his former co-star. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Yes, SJP just won an award

On January 7, Sarah Jessica Parker received the 2026 Carol Burnett Award.

(The award ceremony actually came on Sunday, January 11)

Noth and SJP worked together for many years, starting in the 1990s.

He was the notorious “Mr. Big” for six seasons of Sex and the City.

Noth would reprise his role in both follow-up films — and on HBO Max’s And Just Like That ….

The cast of “Sex and the City” Kristin Davies, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Kim Catrall, and Cynthia Nixon celebrate their win for Best Television Series Comedy at the 57th Golden Globes on 23 January, 2000. (Photo Credit: VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

And Just Like That … unceremoniously killed off Mr. Big, having him die while using a Peloton. This shocked fans and surprised the Peloton marketing department.

Noth then appeared in a then-humorous commercial for the equipment, attempting to turn a bad marketing moment into a positive one. And, for a very short time, it worked.

But with the explosion of discussion of the actor — who has also appeared on multiple Law & Order series and on The Good Wife, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

It seems that the women, who had avoided sharing their allegations for years, were no longer willing to wait after seeing his name and face everywhere.

Noth has categorically denied the allegations — acknowledging that he had sexual encounters with at least two of these women, but claiming that it was consensual.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker chats with actor Chris Noth at an after party for The Cinema Society screening of 20th Century Fox’s “The Family Stone” presented by The Cinema Society and Vogue at the Tribeca Grand Hotel November 7, 2005. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

There are people who cling to people accused of crimes, but his ‘AJLT’ co-stars were not among them

Simply put, it sounds like Noth resents that his former co-stars — including Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis — showed support for all four of his accusers and not for him.

As for the replies, there is a certain sort of person who craves parasocial “access” to a famous person over anything else.

Sometimes, this just means being an aggressive fan of a Lifetime star — it’s easier to get attention among a smaller fanbase.

Other times, it means sending that “pick me” energy at a disgraced actor who doesn’t hear as much praise these days.

Is that what’s happening here? Who can say?