Kianna Underwood, Former Nickelodeon Star, Killed in Hit-and-Run

Very sad news this week out of Hollywood:

Kianna Underwood, who notably appeared on Nickelodeon’s All That as a child, was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Friday, January 16, according to multiple reports.

She was 33 years old.

Kianna’s father, Anthony Underwood, eventually confirmed the news by sharing an article about his daughter’s death on Facebook.

“Please give me and my family time to process this,” he captioned the status update. “Thank you.”

The grieving parent also linked to a New York Post story about the accident.

Underwood was crossing the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn…. when a black Ford SUV slammed into her around 6:50 a.m. local time, sources told various celebrity gossip outlets last night.

The SUV continued to drive with Underwood’s body underneath for nearly a block, based on video footage obtained by the outlet.

Underwood was pronounced death at the scene.

Actresses Jordan Ballard (L) and Kianna Underwood pose as they attend the “Hairspray” opening night after-party on July 21, 2004 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Aside from her 2005 appearance on All That, Underwood had roles on numerous TV shows and movies throughout her career.

She voiced Fuschia Glover for 23 episodes from 1999 to 2004 in Little Bill; and later appeared in The 24 Hour Woman, in which she starred opposite Rosie Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patti LuPone, and others.

Late on Friday, fans paid tribute to Kianna on social media following the news of her passing.

“Sending lots of love and prayers,” one user replied to Anthony in the comments section, while another responded, “I am so sorry and thinking of you and your family.”

“What happened to you was terrible RIP Kianna Underwood,” another user wrote via X on Friday alongside a series of images from the actress’ memorable roles.

May Kianna Underwood rest in peace.