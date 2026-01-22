Chris Noth Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker for Believing His Four Accusers, Not Hearing His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There are some very bitter feelings at play.

Earlier this month, Chris Noth put Sarah Jessica Parker on blast in an expletive-laden social media exchange.

Why? Because she (and other co-stars) cut ties with him after four women accused him of sexual assault.

Noth is speaking out now, complaining that his former “friends” never let him tell his side of the story.

Chris Noth attends “Animals In War” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

He’s not a happy camper

People reports that, during an upcoming Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson interview, the disgraced actor revealed where things fell apart with Parker.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” he admitted during the interview.

Their previous friendship, Noth explained, ended when his first accusers spoke out.

He then referred to Parker’s joint statement with And Just Like That co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, in which they showed solidarity with and support for the multiple women who had accused him of sexual assault.

“The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really,” he said dismissively.

Chris Noth attends The Creative Coalition and New York Comedy Festival Host “Richard Kind: Everywhere All At Once” at Circo on November 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

“I don’t know,” he continued, “it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.”

He argued: “because you need to call me and hear my side of this.”

At this point, Noth appears to simply be saying what he’d like to say to the actors who no longer want anything to do.

“And you’ve known me for many years,” he complained, “and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

Noth lamented: “And that didn’t happen.”

This started back in 2021

Just to recap, Noth’s Sex And The City character, Mr. Big, died on And Just Like That.

The shocking manner of his death lead to a (genuinely very smart, at the time) Peloton commercial in which he starred.

However, the increase in attention — much of it positive — prompted the first two accusers to step forward.

One woman accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2004. Another accused him of doing so in 2015.

The actor admitted only to having extramarital sexual encounters with them both, but claimed that it was consensual.

Days later, a third woman came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault.

Then, a fourth — musician Lisa Gentile — accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2002.

Still, Noth denies all of the allegations against him.

Clearly, he resents that his former co-workers believed any or all of these four women over him.

And, also, he seems to resent that they did not personally meet with him so that he could tell his side of the story — presumably accusing all four women, who do not know each other, of fabricating “lies” about him — to their faces.

In this screenshot, Chris Noth seems to endorse a VERY hostile message about his former co-star. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘That was too bad’

Still, in his new interview, Noth acknowledged — bitterly — that he understands why Parker, Nixon, and Davis released their joint statement of support for his accusers.

“I get it, that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood,” he said dismissively.

“But before you make that statement,” Noth argued, “you know me, you’ve known me all these years.”

The actor demanded: “give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this.”

Noth again lamented: “And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”