Kevin Johnson Cause of Death: Former Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle Was 55

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Former NFL defensive tackle Kevin Johnson has reportedly passed away.

He was just 55 years old.

Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. (Getty Images)

News of Johnson’s death comes courtesy of a report from TMZ.

The outlet says that multiple members of Johnson’s family, including his son, have confirmed his passing on social media.

No cause of death has been given, but there’s reason to believe that Johnson’s passing was sudden.

Born in Southern California in 1970, Johnson began his college career at Los Angeles Harbor College before transferring to Texas Southern.

He drafted by New England Patriots took Johnson with the 86th selection in the 1993 NFL Draft, but the team released him before the season began.

Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles moves down the field during a game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium in Washington, D. C. The Eagles won the game, 14-7. (Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport via Getty Images)

Johnson battled back, playing for practice squads of multiple teams before making his professional debut with the Eagles in 1995.

In 11 games, the 305-pound lineman tallied six sacks, 19 tackles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Despite his impressive performance in his first season, Johnson’s NFL career would prove to be a short one.

He played his final game for the Oakland Raiders in 1997.

Johnson played 15 games for the Raiders but was released in March of 1998.

He went on to play several seasons in the Arena Football League, winning a league championship with the Orlando Predators in his first year in the league.

The following year, Johnson recorded the most impressive stats of his career, but the Predators went on to lose in the Arena Bowl.

Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Avengers the following year, but he was placed on injured reserve early in the season, and he retired from football shortly thereafter.

Across social media, numerous friends and fans have paid tribute to a player whose resilience and tenacity made him a fan favorite during his brief career.

Our condolences go out to Kevin Johnson’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.