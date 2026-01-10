Bob Weir Cause of Death: Grateful Dead Founding Member Was 78

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Rock legend Bob Weir — a founding member of the Grateful Dead — has passed away.

He was 78 years old.

Musician Bob Weir performs at the Climate Rally on the National Mall on April 25, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

News of Weir’s death comes courtesy of a social media post from his family, who revealed that he had been battling cancer and “lung issues” for the past year.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” the statement read.

“He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

The family went on to reveal that Weir continued doing what he loved until his final days.

“Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park,” the statement countinued.

Musician Bob Weir performs at the Climate Rally on the National Mall on April 25, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

“Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design.

“As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”

Born in San Francisco in 1947, Weir befriended future bandmate Jerry Garcia after they met at a Palo Alto instrument store on New Year’s Eve of 1963.

Together, the two would form one of the most influential bands in music history, essentially founding the genre of psychedelic rock.

John Mayer, winner of the Residency of the Year award, and Bob Weir attend the 36th Annual Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Pollstar)

The Dead went on to tour for decades, even after Garcia’s death in 1995.

While the lineup changed frequently — and included many Dead fans-turned-collaborators, like John Mayer — Weir remained a staple.

In addition to his work with the Dead, Weir founded several other groups, including the Bob Weir Band, Bobby and the Midnites, RatDog, and Furthur, which he co-led with former Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, who passed away in 2024.

News of Weir’s passing made him an instant trending topic across social media, as millions of fans rushed to pay tribute.

Our thoughts go out to Bob Weir’s loved ones during this difficult time.