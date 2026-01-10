TK Carter Cause of Death: ‘The Thing,’ ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Was …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Thomas Kenty “TK” Carter — the beloved character actor best known for his work in films like The Thing and TV shows like Punky Brewster — has passed away.

He was 69 years old.

Actor T.K. Carter, of “The L.A. Riots Spectacular”, poses for a portrait during the Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Grand Hotel April 25, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

News of the actor’s passing comes courtesy of TMZ, who reports that Carter was found dead on Friday in his Duarte, California home after calling 911.

Carter’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but foul play is not expected.

Born in New York City in 1956, Carter was raised outside of Los Angeles, where he began performing standup comedy at the age of 12.

He would go on to perform at such iconic venues as The Comedy Store.

Comedian T.K. Carter arrives to the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) All-Star Gala on February 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Though he racked up dozens of rolls over the course of his decades-long career, Kent is likely best remembered for two beloved performances he delivered in thr ’80s:

Horror fans will likely recall his work as the rollerskating chef Nauls in John Carpenter’s 1982 classic The Thing.

While fans of Gen X-era television may remember Carter’s work as Mike Fulton in the first two seasons of Punky Brewster.

Carter also played Mylo in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the sitcom that was later retooled and retitled as Saved By the Bell.

T. K. Carter attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ ” The Way Back” at Regal LA Live on March 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Carter made appearances on numerous classic TV shows over the years, including such beloved series as Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Just Our Luck, 227, Good Morning, Family Matters, The Sinbad Show, Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, The Nanny.

Numerous friends, fans, and colleagues have paid tribute to Carter on social media, including fellow actor Shavar Ross.

“As a young kid, I looked up to TK because seeing an African American actor starring in a major film meant a lot to me. I always felt he was headed for stardom,” Ross wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Over the years, TK and I became good friends, and we hung out together sometimes. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved and admired his work. He will always be remembered and respected.”

Our thoughts go out to to TK Carter’s loved ones during this difficult time.