Chad Spodick Cause of Death: Finding Prince Charming Contestant Gone at 42

Very sad news this week our of the world of reality television:

Chad Aaron Spodick, a contestant on the series Finding Prince Charming, has passed away. He was 42 years old.

(Instagram)

The death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page set up by a friend.

“Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of our beautiful, kind, and generous son, brother and friend Chad,” a post on the fundraising page reads.

“His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light.”

The GoFundMe’s creator Kate Werbowski went on as follows:

“Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others. He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth.

“His love for animals was unmatched — he cared deeply for every creature, especially his four beloved dogs and his bird, Cosmo. The world was brighter with Chad in it, and those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day.”

(GoFundMe)

No details were given about the nature of Spodick’s death, but the GoFundMe reiterated that it was entirely “unexpected.”

Spodick was best known for starring in Finding Prince Charming, the 2016 Logo reality series hosted by Lance Bass on which a cast of 13 suitors lived in a house together while looking for love with the lead.

He chose to leave the show after six weeks… and later accused the program’s lead of trying to pursue him and other former contestants after filming wrapped up.

The GoFundMe, meanwhile, was created on Thursday, December 4, and is aiming to raise $20,000 for “funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses.”

As of Friday, December 5, the page has reached just over $12,000.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Spodick has more than two decades of experience as a pilot with several airlines. He launched Goldsuite Jets, a luxury charter service, in 2020.

Spodick’s niece left a comment on one of his more recent Instagram posts.

“My beautiful uncle,” she wrote, urging commenters to donate via the GoFundMe page. “Fly high uncle chad love you forever.”