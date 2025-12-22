Tom Brady Posts Suicide Hotline Song Following News of Gisele Bundchen Marriage: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, Gisele Bundchen married Joaquim Valente over the weekend.

The surprise wedding prompted a wide array of reactions across the social media landscape.

And a post from Gisele’s first husband, Tom Brady, left some fans feeling concerned.

Tom Brady looks on prior to the game at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s Instagram Story creates concern among fans

The trouble began when Tom posted an Instagram Story in which he could be seen wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words “Forever Young.”

That would be fine on its own, of course, but Tom paired the pic with the song “1-800-273-8255” by Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

The title references the former phone number for the national suicide prevention hotline, before it was shortened to 988.

And as you might expect from such a title, the song’s lyrics are about feeling deeply depressed.

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The portion of the song shared by Brady contained lines like “I feel like my life ain’t mine” and “I don’t wanna be alive.”

Needless to say, it’s not hard to see why some fans might have been worried about the state of Tom’s mental health.

Thankfully, Tom was back in the broadcast booth on Saturday night to call the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, and he seemed to be in decent spirits.

But it appears that the Gisele situation is still a sensitive subject for the GOAT.

Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom and Gisele’s divorce was a messy one, and despite their best efforts to keep the details private, the situation frequently made tabloid headlines.

Some say Gisele started dating Joaquim, her yoga instructor, while she was still married to Tom.

While we don’t know if that’s true, we do know that Bundchen welcomed a child with Valente earlier this year.

So things got serious not long after she finalized her divorce from Brady.

In other words, the news that Gisele and Joaquim have tied the knot shouldn’t have come as much of a shock to Tom.

But that doesn’t mean it didn’t hit him in the feels.