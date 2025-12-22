James Ransone’s Wife Shares Beautiful Tribute to Late Husband in Wake of Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Ransone’s wife has shared a heart-shattering tribute to her late husband after his death at age 46.

On December 21, Jamie McPhee — known by her friends as Skipper, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family financially — posted a message on Instagram, alongside a photo of the actor cradling her baby bump.

As previously reported, Ransone (best known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two) died on Friday in an apparent suicide, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” Ransone’s widow wrote on social media this weekend.

“You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

Ransone left behind his wife, McPhee, and their two kids: son Jack, 6, and daughter Violet, 4.

Actress Natasha Lyonne — who appeared on an episode of Poker Face opposite Ransone — was among those to comment on the post, writing in response:

“Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next — family forever beautiful jamie you are the best of us we love you.”

Added Julia Fox:

“Giving you the biggest virtual hug and I hope you are wrapped in warmth and love we got your back with whatever you need.”

McPhee’s bio also linked to a GoFundMe account raising funds for Ransone’s family. As of early Monday morning, the fundraiser has hit $42,000 of its $120,000 target.

“On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone — beloved husband, father, and friend,” reads the GoFundMe page’s description. “James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father.”

The description continued as follows, “His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.

“This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss,” it adds. “Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future — even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.

“I am so happy that you and Jack and most of all Dad made me a mom,” she wrote at the time. “I wouldn’t change a thing about you even when you haul out a purse, a rainbow narwhal and a rolling pink suitcase to go to the store and then say hold on mommy I need to get my sunglasses. You’re perfect. Don’t ever change.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.