Taylor Swift Watches Latest Chiefs Loss With Selena Gomez: How Will She React If Team …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Kansas City Chiefs lost another close game on Sunday night, this time to AFC rivals the Houston Texans.

The bad news is that the Chiefs now have no hope of winning their division, and their path to a Wild Card playoff stop is trickier than ever.

But the good news is that they once again have some of the biggest stars on the planet watching from the VIP booth at Arrowhead.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Yes, Taylor Swift was back in attendance for the first time since the team’s November 23 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

And she was joined by besties Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham, who also had primo seats for the Chiefs’ ongoing collapse.

Interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio was also at Arrowhead last night, but according to Page Six, he was not seated near Taylor and her squad.

Leo is a huge sports fan, but he usually takes in games in his native LA.

The Oscar winner appeared on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast back in October, which may explain why he was willing to make the trip to Missouri to watch this Chiefs team.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Yes, if you’re a football fan, then we probably don’t need to tell you that the Chiefs appear to be in full-blown collapse mode.

For the first time in nine years, the team will not finish the season at the top of the AFC West, and there’s a chance that they could win all of their remaining games and still miss out on the playoffs.

We’re sure Taylor will stand by Travis throughout the Chiefs’ struggles, but fans are understandably curious about what sort of impact this will all have on their relationship.

After all, Travis and Taylor have only been together during boom times for the Chiefs.

Musicians Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

These two are surrounded by many celebrity couples, but most of them — like newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — don’t have to deal with the jarring ups and downs of an NFL season.

Though he hasn’t made any official announcements, Travis will probably retire at the end of the Chiefs’ current campaign (36 is approximately 97 in tight end years).

He likely hoped and intended to go out with one more Super Bowl win, and while that’s not impossible, the more likely scenario at the moment is that Kelce will be watching the game from home in February.

Obviously, Taylor is not about to give up on the man just because his team is struggling, but the current situation underscores some of the challenges that are unique to athletes and their relationships:

Whether it happens this year or the next, there will very soon come a time when Travis will never play in another Super Bowl — or even set foot on a football field — ever again.

And he and Taylor will have to navigate that new life together.