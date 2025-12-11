Taylor Swift to Stephen Colbert: The Haters Will Never Silence Me

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift is back on the promo trail ahead of her new Disney+ docuseries, and her recent interview with Stephen Colbert has fans talking for a number of reasons.

For one thing, she listed her favorite songs from her own discography.

On top of that, she gushed about fiancé Travis Kelce, calling him “the love of my life.”

But perhaps the most memorable moment came when Colbert confronted Taylor about an uncomfortable development in her life these past couple of years:

Frankly, she’s everywhere you look these days, and as a result, she’s amassed quite an army of haters.

It’s probably not Tay’s favorite topic of discussion, but she gamely fielded a question about people who wish she would just “go away.”

“I don’t want to!” the pop icon responds in the clip above.

Swift and to the point (pun fully intended).

Taylor was much more verbose when discussing the good things that happened to her in 2025, including getting engaged and regaining the rights to her master recordings.

“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back — those were two things that just might never have happened,” she told Colbert.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it’s just a matter of time.’

“Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”

Taylor certainly experienced a lot of highlights this year.

But her remarks about 2025 might also be part of a calculated attempt to create a counter-narrative.

After all, the year also featured some setbacks for Taylor, and those are the moments that social media users seem most obsessed with.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As we’ve previously discussed, The Life of a Showgirl received mixed-to-negative reviews, and even fans took issue with Taylor’s efforts to cash in and artificially boost sales by releasing dozens of variants.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs might miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

That’s obviously not Taylor’s fault, but the fact that Travis Kelce’s NFL career might end on such a down note serves as a reminder that this couple is not, in fact, superhuman.

So when Taylor goes on a talk show and declares this her best year ever, she might be telling the truth.

But she’s also doing what she does best — selling a narrative that her army of devoted fans can latch onto.