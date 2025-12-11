Christine Quinn Trashes Erika Kirk: What a Deadbeat Mom!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Quinn has a very strong take on Erika Kirk.

It’s a rather harsh take, as well.

“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” the Selling Sunset along wrote via X on Wednesday, December 10.

Christine Quinn attends the Netflix House Dallas Opening Party at Netflix House Dallas at Galleria Dallas on December 9, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Netflix)

After posting the one-liner, at least some of Quinn’s followers applauded her stance in the comments section.

“CLOCK IT MOTHER,” remarked one individual, while another opined:

“Those kids are just accessories and props at this point while she preaches family values and drapes herself on the arms of people who do the exact opposite.”

Wow, huh?

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk is the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk… who was shot and killed by suspected gunman Tyler James Robinson at a speaking event on September 10.

She since been promoting Charlie’s posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life and also also took over the role of chairman and CEO of right-wing political organization Turning Point USA for her late spouse.

Kirk has been making many media rounds of late, recently blasting anyone who believes Charlie deserved to be killed over his polarizing views.

“You’re sick. He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter,” Kirk said this week in response to such critics.

“You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it? There’s something very sick in your soul, and I’m praying that God saves you.”

Andrew Ross Sorkin and Erika Kirk speak on stage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Erika has appeared on several outlets over the past many weeks, including Fox & Friends, The Five and Outnumbered.

Her outspoken nature and these sort of constant television hits have created a bit of an uproar.

For example, Amanda Seyfried, believes that Charlie Kirk was spreading a dangerous message to his young, impressionable audience up until the time he was killed.

She previously called him “hateful.”

“I’m not f–king apologizing for that. I mean, for f–k’s sake, I commented on one thing,” Seyfried said when asked on Wednesday about this viewpoint.

“I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course.”