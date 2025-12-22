Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge: It’s Over After 2 Years!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s reportedly over for Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge.

One of the planet’s most famous and beloved singers and her actor boyfriend have split after over 2 years together.

Apparently, the split happened quietly weeks ago.

But after Rodrigo’s emotional breakdown at a celebrity gathering, the split could no longer remain a secret.

Actor, Louis Partridge and musician, Olivia Rodrigo at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have split

According to a report by The Sun, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge broke up a few weeks ago.

Both are 22. They had been dating for two years.

The result has been a state of shock among friends of the couple. Why did they split?

“It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them,” explained one inside source, however vaguely.

“And,” the insider continued, “they decided it’s better to be apart for now.”

Singer Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Recently, Lily Allen threw a holiday party in London.

Reportedly, Rodrigo had a tearful evening.

“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it,” the source explained.

“Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough,” the insider continued. “It’s really sad right now.”

Sometimes, emotions hit hardest in new environments — so even someone who feels okay day-to-day might break down in grief while shopping or socializing, places where they have not fully processed the emotions as they have in their home.

The incomparable Olivia Rodrigo attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The public first linked them in autumn 2023

In October 2023, the public first connected Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge.

The then new couple were celebrating Halloween together in London.

At the time, insiders dished that mutual friends had introduced them.

They had begun messaging each other, eventually becoming “inseparable” — according to reports.

The following summer, Rodrigo and Partridge made their red carpet debut in August 2024.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Despite both being public figures (if anything, you may know Partridge from Enola Holmes), they haven’t been especially public with their romance.

There was a reason for that, as it turns out.

As Partridge would later explain, neither of them wanted to make their entanglement a hot topic in interviews.

Having to explain and essentially litigate their relationship on a public level could have made things harder.

It’s likely that going all in on dating publicly would have ended their relationship a lot sooner.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When will we learn more about the breakup?

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were together for two years. At 22, that’s about one-eleventh of their lives.

We don’t mean this in a snarky way, but some of Rodrigo’s best songs — “Driver’s License” and “Vampire,” for example — are post-breakup songs.

Of course, those tracks have very different vibes. One is mournful and stems from grief. The other is full of righteous fury.

What sort of song will emerge from this breakup?

Only time will tell.