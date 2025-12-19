Meghan Markle Christmas Card: REVEALED, So Very Precious

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given the world a fresh look at their very cute kids.

The spouses released their 2025 holiday card on Friday, December 19, complete with rare photos of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Rare, ADORABLE photos, we should emphasize.

Here. See for yourself:

(Meghan Markle/Instagram)

“Happy Holidays! From our family to yours,” Markle captioned the Instagram post, which featured the foursome outdoors on a small bridge over a creek.

As you can see above, Meghan is bending down and holding hands with her 4-year-old daughter, while 6-year-old Archie wraps Harry in a hug.

From what we can piece together, this image was taken at the couple’s family home in Montecito, California this month… which, of course, is where Meghan and Harry relocated after moving away from The Royal Family in early 2020.

This card comes to us just days after Kate Middleton and Prince William released their family’s version of a holiday tribute.

Meghan Markle attends Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Since stepping away from their official duties and moving to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan — who got married in May 2018 — have kept their family life relatively private.

However, earlier this month, the former actress shared a rare glimpse at their Christmas traditions in her With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration special on Netflix.

“[It’s about] trying to really embrace and lean into making every day of that month special as you’re wrapping up a year,” Markle said of the importance of an advent calendar, adding at the time:

“But don’t feel like you have to do it all. Just embrace the special touches that bring you joy.”

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Meghan highlighted the British tradition of Christmas crackers and cooked Christmas Eve gumbo — a recipe from her mother, Doria Ragland.

As for other family’s food customs, the polarizing personalized revealed that they celebrate with brunch each Christmas; it includes a cinnamon bun star serving as the centerpiece of their meal.

“I love the tradition of a Christmas morning brunch,” she told viewers. “I do it every year with my family and I’ve already gotten a little head start — something sweet, something savory.”