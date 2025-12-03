Elden Campbell Cause of Death: Former NBA Star Was 57

We have sad news to report from the world of sports today:
Elden Campbell, the Los Angeles Lakers center who played alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, has passed away.
He was just 57 years old.
No cause of death has been revealed at this time.
We’ll have further updates on that aspect of this developing story as new information becomes available.
A fan favorite taken far too soon
An LA native, Campbell was drafted 27th overall by the team he grew up cheering for.
Over the next 15 years, Campbell became a fan favorite, building a career that the NBC describes as one of “quiet excellence.”
Campbell’s laid-back demeanor made him as popular with the Lakers faithful as his performance on the court.
In 2004, Campbell won an NBA championship during his time with the Detroit Pistons.
In the press and across social media, family, friends, and a legion of devoted fans have paid loving tribute to this gentle giant.
A towering figure, on and off the court
“I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” former Laker Byron Scott told the LA Times today (via Yahoo! Sports), adding:
“He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man,”
“We mourn the loss of Elden Campbell, our all-time leading scorer, All-American and three-time All-ACC player, who passed away at the age of 57,” wrote the official Clemson basketball X account.
I’ve been laying in bed crying for the last 40 minutes. I can’t believe this and I’m just so damn sad,” one Pistons fan wrote, adding:
“Elden Campbell was so important to the 2004 & 2005 Pistons. He always had and always will have a special place in my heart and I am just gutted by this news. Love you, 41.”
Our thoughts go out to Elden Campbell’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.