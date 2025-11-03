Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety, Deserves All Your Praise

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson is giving herself a well-deserved pat on the back.

The artist recently opened up about her struggles with alcohol addiction while looking back on her 2017 decision to give up drinking.

To mark the eighth anniversary of her sobriety, the 45-year old shared a post on Instagram, getting raw and real about the impact that her lifestyle change has had on her life and career.

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing,” Simpson began the November 1 post.

“Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of Gods purpose for my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency.”

Back in 2021, Simpson shared a photo that contributed to her decision to quit alcohol.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad,” Simpson told followers in November 2021, adding back then:

“I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Jessica Simpson presents the “Latin Icon Award” during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 7, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Simpson has undergone a rather drastic physical transformation during this time, as well.

She continued over this past weekend:

“Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender.”

The mother of three (Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6) — who split from Eric Johnson several months ago — has long been candid about her substance abuse struggles.

During a January 2020 interview with Today, she said that her turning point came on Halloween in 2017… when she failed to show up as a parent for her kids after drinking heavily.

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got them ready,” she said at the time.

“I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn’t take them trick-or-treating. I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.”

One day later?

Simpson started therapy and stopped imbibing.

“I just realized that I had to surrender,” she said.

“I just want to continue on the path that I’m on, and at this point in my life, now I’m strong enough to deal with anything that comes my way. Because I don’t have something to retreat to that will numb me from actually going through it.”

Simpson returned to music earlier this year with her EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1, a collection of five soul and rockabilly-infused tunes.

It was followed by a second part, which went for sale in September.