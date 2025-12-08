Eugenia Cooney Reappears, Looks Profoundly Gaunt in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Eugenia Cooney okay?

For many years, the answer was no. Eugenia’s extreme weight loss earned her nicknames like “skeleton girl” and attracted an audience of vultures — “fans” expecting her to simply die.

Earlier this year, Eugenia disappeared from social media and public appearances over concerns of a relapse.

Now, Eugenia has resurfaced. But photos have her fans fearing the worst.

On Twitch and YouTube, Eugenia Cooney developed a reputation as a goth girl influencer. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The newest photos of Eugenia Cooney are setting off alarms

On Sunday, December 7, Eugenia Cooney was at Orlando International Airport.

In a sense, her sighting was a relief to fans — especially those who already had concerns about her health.

This is her first public appearance since her trip to Disney World in October.

And she has been off of social media for even longer — having taken a hiatus back in June.

In another sense, however, her sighting is only deepening worries that fans had already been expressing.

#Exclusive 👀 Influencer Eugenia Cooney was spotted at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, raising even more concerns about her health. https://t.co/iinBlK70ui pic.twitter.com/JSTXcrOQmD — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025

As you can see in the photos of Eugenia that TMZ acquired, the influencer looks gravely thin.

According to the report, Eugenia and her brother sat near baggage claim after exiting a JetBlue flight from New York.

Their mother was also there, and apparently she wrangled the luggage.

As one might expect from a beauty influencer who was a model before her online career took off, she looked stylish as always.

But, as anyone who sees the photos – familiar with Eugenia or not — can quickly point out, she is alarmingly thin.

This throwback image of Eugenia Cooney shows how alarmingly gaunt she became. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In 2019, she confirmed her eating disorder

For years — in fact, for the past decade — fans have openly discussed Eugenia Cooney, her apparent eating disorder, and how dangerously thin she at times appears.

This is a point of concern, first and foremost, over her health.

It is also a major worry because so many of her fans are young, impressionable girls.

Eugenia does not verbally promote disordered eating to her fans.

However, her photos routinely circulate in “pro-ana” spaces (that is, online spaces that directly promote anorexia). Images of ultra-thin influencers (including those who may simply be naturally very thin) are frequent fuel for self-starvation.

Though people told Eugenia Cooney that she looked “healthy” again in this 2019 interview, those words can trigger a relapse in someone with anorexia. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In 2019, Eugenia confirmed her eating disorder publicly for the first time.

Her confession earned praise from the broader online community. She also received a YouTuber of the Year nomination for 2020.

However, praise soon faltered, as some feared that Eugenia had relapsed.

She would go on to claim that friends put her in a psychiatric hold. Eugenia felt betrayed, she said, and seemed to distance herself from those who feared for her safety.

This year, ongoing worries about the influencer have grown since a May livestream. Her disappearance from social media in June and her relative absence from public view since October have only deepened these concerns.

When Eugenia Cooney displayed her extremely gaunt body, online campaigns emerged to restrict viewing of her channels so that minors would not try to follow her example. (Image Credit: YouTube)

We all hope that Eugenia Cooney is okay — or will be okay in the near future

So, is Eugenia Cooney okay? Judging by these airport photos, probably not.

There can be various causes for extreme weight loss. Anorexia, whether aided by luxury weight loss injections or not, is only one of them.

In Eugenia’s case, there are years of precedent, so fans simply assume that this is the case.

Some are furiously blaming Eugenia’s mother. Critics argue that there are red flags in her family, including allegations that her brother has his own eating disorder, leading some to suggest that she “inherited” her condition.

Debate about the cause is unlikely to help. Right now, it seems that Eugenia may be the only person who can save herself. We wish her well.