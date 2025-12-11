Gia Giudice Blurts Out NSFW Confession About ‘Treat’ for Boyfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gia Giudice made a surprising sex confession.

Listeners aren’t sure whether to congratulate her longtime boyfriend or pity him.

Gia’s relationship with Christian Carmichael has gone on for years.

Now, she’s revealing the occasional NSFW “treat” that she uses to show her love.

Speaking to her fellow ‘Special Forces’ alum, Gia Giudice reflects upon various topics on ‘Plan Bri Uncut.’ (Image Credit: YouTube)

How does Gia Giudice show affection? Well …

During a recent episode of Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia’s Plan Bri Uncut podcast, she spoke to fellow Special Forces contestant Gia Giudice.

The two women discussed gestures of affection, particularly towards a romantic partner.

One classic display of love is flowers. But while plenty of men might enjoy receiving flowers as a gift, our culture’s toxic masculinity (and normal variations in taste) mean that this is far from universal.

What, Brianna posed, would a woman get for a man that’s similar to flowers?

“What do you do for Christian?” she asked Gia, referring to the latter’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice smiles politely before things turn sour. (Image Credit: Bravo)

As a reply, Gia replied that what she does for her boyfriend is “sex.”

However, that is not a complete answer.

“Gia! That’s hilarious,” an amused Brianna replied.

Brianna then cracked a joke — but may have gotten closer to the truth that she had initially realized.

“No flowers for you!” she quipped. “Want a blow job?”

‘I … do not give them often’

As it turns out, Brianna hit the nail right on the head. Um, pun not intended.

“No, like, literally,” Gia Giudice admitted. “What are you gonna do? I’m not gonna bring him flowers.”

She acknowledged: “Sure, like, ‘I love you.’ Words of affirmation, I guess, but that’s boring.”

Brianna agreed that, anecdotally, she figures that most of the men she knows would prefer “a random sex act” over another gesture of affection.

“I mean, I think blow jobs get them more excited than sex because I feel like I …” Gia paused before completing her confession: “… do not give them often.”

On ‘Special Forces,’ Gia Giudice was clearly feeling broken down. (Image Credit: FOX)

According to Gia, this means that oral sex is a “treat” for Christian.

Perhaps it is!

Sex is complex and comes in (pun not intended) many forms. Oral sex can be oddly political, with notorious weirdos disavowing going down on their partner due to weird patriarchal brainrot.

As hard as it is to believe, not everyone enjoys performing the act. And there are people who do not enjoy being on the receiving end — or who, at least, prefer other options when available.

Hopefully, Christian and Gia are both happy with their arrangement and neither feels that they are “missing out” on a partner or partners with more compatible desires.

It seems that Gia Giudice has inherited her mother’s penchant for drama. Let us hope, for the sake of other RHONJ stars, that she has not inherited her mother’s explosive temper. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Different strokes for different folks? Pun again not intended

One has to assume that Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael are reasonably compatible.

After all, they have been together for almost 5 years.

Gia and Christian first met in 2019, but only began dating in January 2026.

They did briefly break up during Gia’s junior year — apparently due to communication issues and Gia perceiving him as having a lack of career ambitions. (That sounds bonkers for a college breakup, but that’s their business)

However, six months later, they got back together. Gia seems happy. And we have to assume that Christian is, too.

Even if the world now knows that what some treat as an everyday act of intimacy — or jokingly as a “handshake” — is only a rare treat in his life. Some might feel embarrassed.