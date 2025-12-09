Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller With Rare Tribute, Reveals Enduring Impact on Her Music

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ariana Grande fondly remembers “angel” Mac Miller.

He was her ex-boyfriend. His death was a tragic loss — to everyone, including her.

And Mac inspired Ariana’s music career in ways that many had not realized.

She rarely speaks on this sensitive subject in public, but this rare commentary is a beautiful tribute to the late artist.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform on stage on June 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

Mac Miller impacted Ariana Grande more than many fans ever realized

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and made rare comments about late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

This was for a live MasterClass, which seem to be popular for celebrities these days, at Chapman University.

Ariana affirmed that she feels “very thankful” for the time that she had with Mac.

Mac, she says, was the one who encouraged her to “do the brave thing” and create R&B-influenced pop music — the very music for which she is so famous.

In 2013, the two collaborated on “The Way.” His inspiring words were why she felt “so eager” to invite him to work with her.

“Not only because he was perfect for the song,” Ariana elaborated.

“But,” she expressed, “I also felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound.”

As we know, “The Way” was not their last collaboration. Three years later, she collaborated on “My Favorite Part,” one of Mac’s hits.

They also worked on a remix of “Into You” from, to be blunt, Ariana’s best album — Dangerous Woman.

That was also the year when they began dating. They remained together for nearly two years, only splitting in May 2018.

Ariana Grande with Universal Pictures presents a special WICKED FOR GOOD Q&A at Writers Guild Theater on December 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The loss of Mac Miller sent fans reeling

Later that same year, tragedy struck.

Just four months after Ariana Grande and Mac Miller broke up, he passed away.

Mac died on September 7, 2018 of an accidental overdose.

The singer was only 26.

Ariana mourned him, both privately and publicly.

Ariana Grande speaks onstage as Universal Pictures presents a special “Wicked For Good” Q&A at the California Film Institute on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Over the years, Ariana has continued to honor his memory.

She has celebrated his birthday.

Ariana bears a tattoo of his dog’s name, Myron, on her left foot. She took him in after Mac’s passing.

In her 2019 hit, “Thank U, Next,” she gives him a shout-out alongside other famous exes at the time.

This was after her Pete Davidson split, but before her pandemic marriage to Dalton Gomez. In her lyrics, she likened Mac to “an angel.”

Trolls blamed her for his death at the time

Another complication in Mac Miller’s legacy in Ariana Grande’s life is how the public at large reacted to his death.

As is so often the case, a number of toxic trolls on social media decided to blame her — the ex — for his death.

This fits a widespread and disturbing pattern when women are “held accountable” for all that ails their partners. And yes, that includes exes.

It is a sign of extreme restraint on the part of Ariana to not delve into this agonizing backlash while discussing the late artist.

She shows a tremendous amount of grace in not putting these vile trolls on blast.