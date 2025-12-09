Raul Malo Cause of Death: Country Icon, Mavericks Lead Singer Was 60

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Raul Malo — the singer-songwriter whose signature smooth voice helped his band the Mavericks develop a cultishly devoted fan base — has passed away.

He was just 60 years old.

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Country icon passed following public health battle

No official cause of death has been announced, but Malo announced back in June that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

In recent weeks, his wife, Betty Malo, had taken to Instagram to ask for prayers and honor her husband’s musical legacy, a move that many took as an indication that Raul did not have long to live.

Malo performed on all 12 of the Mavericks’ studio albums and penned several of the band’s biggest hits.

He also released nine solo albums and collaborated with big-name artists like Rick Trevino, with whom he wrote the 2003 hit “In My Dreams.”

The Mavericks split up in 1999, but they reformed in 2015 and have been touring regularly ever since.

Their latest album, 2024’s Moon & Stars, was met with rave reviews from critics.

“It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60,” the surviving members of the Mavericks wrote on the band’s official Instagram page today.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy.

“Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself,” the band continued, adding:

“While his spirited performances garnered a massive & loyal following, and his powerful songwriting and musicianship earned multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards, it was his lifelong commitment to the preservation of the multi-lingual American musical repertoire of which he was most proud.”

The post notes that Malo made history in 2020 with the first album ever to debut at the top of both the Latin-Pop and Folk Americana charts.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years and their four sons.

Our thoughts go out to Raul Malo’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.