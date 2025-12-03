Alexa and Brennon Lemieux: It’s Over After 4 Years of Marriage!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have reached the end of their romantic line.

The spouses, who met and seemed to actually fall in love on Season 3 of Love Is Blind, are getting a divorce.

Alexa posted the pair’s joint statement to Instagram on Wednesday, December 3, confirming for fans and followers across the land that the relationship is over.

(Netflix)

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” Alexa and Brennon said on Wednesday.

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

The couple, who met and got married on the Netflix reality dating show in 2021, went on share their gratitude for their journey, despite how it concluded.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way,” they wrote.

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

(Netflix)

They also asked for privacy as they “move forward and focus on [their] individual paths while keeping [their] precious daughter as our top priority.”

It was just over a year ago that the stars became parents.

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” the spouses wrote in a caption to an August 2024 Instagram post.

In July of 2025, meanwhile, Alexa posted to Instagram to mark their fourth anniversary.

“Happy 4 years to my lobster, thank you for being my person,” she wrote. “I never knew I could love someone the way I love you and blessed everyday that that love made the most perfect daughter.

You still give me butterflies and make my heart skip a beat. So grateful for the love, laughter, adventures, and priceless memories we’ve already made and can’t wait to make a million more.”

(Netflix)

We can’t say for certain what happened between this message and their decision to get a divorce.

Celebrating Vienna’s first birthday, Alexa posted an Instagram carousel of the parents and the toddler.

“Happy birthday to my littlest but greatest love,” her post opened. “Thank you for making my heart whole… I’m still in awe that I’m lucky enough to know you much less be your mom.”