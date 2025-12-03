Criscilla Anderson, Country Ever After Star, Confirms Own Death at 45

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Criscilla Anderson, a former hip-hop dancer who starred in Netflix’s 2020 reality show Country Ever After with her ex-husband and country musician Coffey Anderson, has announced her own death.

Yes, you read that correctly.

She was 45 years old.

Coffey Anderson and Criscilla Crossland Anderson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus—peacefully and surrounded by love,” Criscilla wrote on Instagram December 2, posted by her friend Lindsey Villatoro.

“Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply.”

Anderson was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.

By the summer of 2021, she had been declared cancer-free. However, the disease sadly began growing in her lymph nodes the following year.

In November 2025, Villatoro shared an update on Criscilla’s Instagram, writing that her cancer had spread. She also wrote that Criscilla had been given “two years to live” seven years ago.

(Netflix)

“I am not gone… I’m Home,” Criscilla wrote in her posthumous post.

She also addressed her and Coffey’s kids Ethan, 14, Emmarie, 12, and Everleigh, 9, as well as step-daughter Savannah, 17, from Coffey’s previous relationship, calling them “my whole heart.”

“Ethan, you made me a mom. I’m still beside you, cheering you on,” Criscilla continued.

“Savannah, my bonus girl—you were a gift God knew I needed. Emmarie, my Jesus-loving dancer—keep dancing through every season. Everleigh, my bright spark—chase your dreams boldly and without fear…

“My babies… I am watching over you. When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be coincidence—that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours.”

(Instagram)

Following her death, Coffey — who married Criscilla in 2009 before filing for divorce in 2022 — honored her with a moving tribute shared to social media.

“Criscilla defined strength and fighter like no other person on the planet,” he wrote on Instagram. “Heaven gained a star today.

“We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same. The house is quieter because you’re missing.”

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who welcomed Criscilla back in 2024 as a judge for their tryouts, also shared their condolences.

“In loving memory of our dear friend, Criscilla Crossland,” the team wrote on Instagram December 3.

“Her artistry, passion and strength inspired so many in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders family. The spirit, talent, and heart she shared will never be forgotten.”