Ruby Rose Blasts ‘Cretin’ Sydney Sweeney After ‘Christy’ Flops

Ruby Rose is coming for Sydney Sweeney.

After Christy became a box office disaster, some wondered if Sweeney’s controversies played a role.

Rose is taking that even further.

She says that she saw the original script — and accuses Sweeney of straight-up ruining the film. Oh no!

Recipient of the Create NSW Annette Kellerman award Australian actress Ruby Rose arrives for the 8th Annual “Australians in Film” Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner on October 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruby Rose is not holding back when it comes to Sydney Sweeney

We found one of the people actually using Meta’s Threads app, and it’s Ruby Rose — who used the platform to slam Sydney Sweeney.

As you can see below, there was no mincing of words about the lead actress from the box office flop.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible,” Rose wrote. “Life changing.”

She shared: “I was attached to play Cherry.”

To hear Rose tell it, the film did not live up to its promise.

In a post on Meta’s Threads app, Ruby Rose put Sydney Sweeney on blast. (Image Credit: Threads)

“Everyone had experience with the core material,” Rose characterized.

“Most of us were actually gay,” she added. “It’s part of why I stayed in acting.”

Referring to either not ultimately being in the film or to the film’s lackluster financial performance, Rose acknowledged: “Losing roles happens all the time.”

Her problem, it seems, is with Sweeney’s representatives.

On social media, it has appeared that they’re pushing for reviewers and even those simply covering the numbers to reframe headlines to sound more favorable.

‘None of the people want to see someone who hates them’

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people,'” Ruby Rose lamented, presumably in a disapproving tone.

“None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them,” she then accused, “parading around pretending to be us.”

Rose declared: “You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period.”

As we said, she did not mince words.

The post concluded: “Christy deserved better.”

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Just for the record, the actual Christy Martin loves Sydney Sweeney in Christy.

Obviously, the subject of a biopic loving a portrayal is not the be all and end all of evaluating a film.

(Truth be told, in some cases, the subject liking the project means that someone screwed up)

Ultimately, the legendary boxer has every right to feel however she chooses about her story and how it is told through art.

And Rose, as an actor, a member of the queer community, and a film-lover, also has every right to opine in the other direction.

Ruby Rose attends the opening night of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” at Her Majesty’s Theatre on July 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sam Tabone/Getty Images for GWB Entertainment)

Has Sydney Sweeney’s silence on controversies allowed people to get the wrong idea?

We do have to stress that, despite Ruby Rose’s assertion, there is no evidence that Sydney Sweeney “hates” the LGBTQ+ community.

Could she? Sure! But if so, it’s a secret.

Now, years ago, Sweeney did register as a Republican. Is that a red flag? Sure — certainly, the GOP has made opposition to queer rights one of its central platforms for longer than Sweeney has been alive.

But a registration is not a vote. Many people who once registered as Republicans have, for obvious reasons, not voted that way in recent years. People are allowed to grow and change.

As far as we can tell, Sweeney’s actual problem is brushing off controversy instead of knowing when she needs to nip something in the bud.