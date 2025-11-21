Robert Wagner Planning ‘Deathbed Confession’ Related to Natalie Wood Death: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been 44 years since actress Natalie Wood was found dead in the water off the coast of California’s Santa Catalina Island.

Wood died under mysterious circumstances, and her passing remains a subject of fascination to Hollywood history buffs and true crime aficionados.

Many believe that Wood’s widower Robert Wagner is one of the few people still living who knows the truth about that fateful night — and they might finally get the closure they’ve been waiting for.

Actors and spouses Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner in London, July 1st 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Robert Wagner to provide new information regarding decades-old mystery?

For decades, Wagner has been haunted by suspicion that he played a role in Woods’ demise.

Now, insiders tell Radar Online that the guilt-stricken 95-year-old is experiencing major health issues, and he plans to reveal all that he knows before it’s too late.

“It’s a tragedy, given he was quite the star in his day, but Natalie’s death is likely all anyone will ever remember Wagner for if he doesn’t clear the air,” one source tells the outlet.

“He will almost certainly make a deathbed confession.”

Now, the source doesn’t claim that Wagner will confess to Wood’s murder. In fact, they might have no idea what sort of details the Hollywood legend intends to share.

Actor Robert Wagner smiling with his wife Natalie Wood, Heathrow Airport, London, April 24th 1972. (Photo by Chris Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

But over the years, numerous insiders with information on the case have claimed that there’s a lot that the public doesn’t know about Wood’s passing.

“Anybody within earshot could hear them fighting,” one witness recalled of the night of Wood’s death (via Radar).

“It jolted me. A man and a woman started yelling at each other at the top of their lungs… it was brutal.”

Dennis Davern, the captain of the yacht that Wagner and Wood set sail on hours before she died, claimed that in the wake of the incident, he was unable to leave his home without being trailed by Wagner’s “thugs.”

Renewed interest in an old Hollywood mystery

The case received renewed attention back in 2012, when Wood’s death certificate was officially changed to include “mysterious circumstances” as one of the causes of her passing.

Shortly thereafter, rumors that Wood caught Wagner and Christopher Walken in bed together on the night of her death began to circulate online.

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood (1938-1981) at the Royal Courts of Justice where their libel case was being heard, in London, England, 22nd June 1976. (Photo by Frederick R. Bunt/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In December of 2014, Walken was questioned by police in connection with Wood’s death, but insiders say the interrogation produced no new information.

Wagner, of course, has not publicly responded to the rumors that he plans to share new information on his deathbed.

That’s no surprise, as he’s spent much of the past 44 years avoiding any discussion of Wood’s mysterious death.

It seems unlikely that he’ll break his silence in order to clear his conscience now.

But as a lifelong Hollywood veteran, he might have a deep appreciation for the power of a twist ending.