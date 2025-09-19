Nina Dobrev & Zac Efron: Dating So Soon After Her Shaun White Split?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just one week after she and Shaun White ended their engagement, she appears to be living it up in the final days of summer.

The two gorgeous actors — and some friends (who are all couples) — stripped into swimwear for some fun on the water.

Naturally, fans are curious if she’s already moving on such a short time after the abrupt split. Others just think that friends are helping her heal. Take a look and decide for yourself:

Nina Dobrev knows how to live it up after a breakup!

Fresh on the heels of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ending their engagement, she and Zac Efron joined a pair of famous couples on a yacht off of the coast of Italy, TMZ reports.

(There has been so much Italy-adjacent yachting this summer … autumn begins Monday, and perhaps the yachts will get some rest)

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry were there.

So, too, was actor Chace Crawford and his model girlfriend, Kelsey Merritt.

As we noted, four of these six are in established relationships.

Dobrev is newly single. Her engagement only came to an end last week.

Efron has been famously hot for nearly two decades.

That makes him one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet. And these photos remind everyone that he’s still a beefy knockout.

Are Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron dating?

Some have interpreted Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron as appearing “flirty” in the photos.

Certainly, he did appear to be snapping photos of the beloved The Vampire Diaries actress as she enjoyed some summer fun (during the last days of it — in this hemisphere, at least).

The group enjoyed dinner together.

They went snorkeling, swimming, and more.

There are no actual indications that Dobrev and Efron are dating or in a relationship.

We should also note, as many longtime fans have pointed out on social media, that these two have been friends for many years.

It is often nice to picture two likable, deeply attractive people getting together.

But even beautiful people are allowed to be just friends.

What happened with Shaun White?

According to reports, these six are “in town” (if you can call it that) for a wedding.

So the yacht aspect doesn’t seem to be an end in and of itself.

Meanwhile, Zac Efron aside, many are still curious to understand why Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split such a short time after becoming engaged.

To be blunt, there’s probably more than a vague “mutual decision.”

Perhaps, in time, we will know more.