Olivia Nuzzi Says RFK Jr. Smokes Powerful Psychedelic Drugs, Wanted Her to Have His Baby

With all the recent controversy over the Epstein files, the Trump administration can scarcely afford another scandal at the moment.

So the MAGA crowd is probably not thrilled about the timing of Olivia Nuzzi’s allegations against Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As you may recall, Nuzzi is the journalist who claimed that she had an affair with Kennedy during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kennedy is married to actress Cheryl Hines, and Nuzzi was engaged to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza at the time.

Nuzzi was fired from New York magazine as a result of the ensuing scandal.

Her memoir, American Canto, won’t hit stores until December 2, but it’s already the talk of Washington.

The New York Times has obtained a copy of the book, and according to the newspaper’s recent profile of Nuzzi, readers looking for a salacious account of a forbidden romance will not be disappointed.

“She loved his eyes, ‘blue as the flame.’ She loved that ‘the sight of something as trivial as a rose’ could move him to tears. She loved his insatiable appetites and his ‘particular complications and particular darkness,’” reads the piece published on Friday.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Libertarian National Convention on May 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“But she said ‘I love you’ only after he said it first. He called her ‘Livvy’ and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her,” it continues.

Nuzzi also claims that Kennedy, a former heroin addict, still uses psychedelic drugs — including dimethyltryptamine, or DMT.

The potent substance is the active ingredient in the hallucinogen ayahuasca.

The fact that Kennedy is (allegedly) a user is not a total shock, as he’s espoused the use of DMT as a therapeutic tool.

“These are people who badly need some kind of therapy, nothing else is working for them,” RFK Jr. once told a House committee, according to the New York Post.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“This line of therapeutics has tremendous advantage if given in a clinical setting. And we are working very hard to make sure that that happens within 12 months.”

As for the other claims, however? Well, let’s just say RFK and his wife are accusing Nuzzi of having a very active imagination.

A spokesperson for the cabinet member insists that he “only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

“I think you always have to consider the source, right?” Hines quipped on a recent podcast interview (via the New York Post). “So that’s where I start. And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby.”

Like many of the men in his famous family, RFK Jr. has a long history of infidelity.

His second wife accused Kennedy of being a “sexual deviant.” She took her own life not long after finding out about his many affairs.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.