Two National Guardsmen Shot Dead Just Blocks From White House; President Trump Issues …

A shocking scene is unfolding in our nation’s capital right now:

According to reports from numerous outlets, several people — including two members of the National Guard — were shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place just blocks from the White House. The two Guardsmen died shortly after arriving at nearby hospitals.

National Guard members patrol carrying weapons with the U.S. Capitol Building in the distance on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

National Guard troops have been stationed in Washington, DC, for the past several months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown.

Similar measures have been taken in other cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Memphis.

In many neighborhoods, troops have been met with resistance stemming from the widespread belief that federal troops should not be deployed against US citizens.

We do not know if the violence that erupted today was in any way connected to those protests.

Pedestrians pass an MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle) combat vehicle deployed by the Washington DC National Guard outside Union Station on August 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Details are scarce at this time, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefly addressed the matter during today’s briefing.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation,” Leavitt said (via CNN), adding:

“The President has been briefed.”

President Trump addressed today’s developments moments ago on his Truth Social accounts:

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote (in a post that was also shared on the official White House X account), adding:

The US Capitol is seen as members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall in Washington, DC on September 8, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

West Virginia governor Patrick Morrissey has confirmed that both Guardsmen were West Virginia residents.

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Morrisey said on Wednesday afternoon (via ABC News).

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” he continued, adding:

“Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” Morrisey said.

The violence in Washington unfolds as millions of Americans are traveling to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.

It may be quite some time before we have any idea of the shooter’s identity or motives, and the shooting is likely to contribute to the already divisive political climate across the US.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.