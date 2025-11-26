Pam Hogg Cause of Death: Famed Fashion Designer Passes Away at 66

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of fashion today:

Fashion designer Pam Hogg — whose eccentric looks have been worn by stars like Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Kate Moss — has passed away at the age of 66.

News of Hogg’s passing comes courtesy of an Instagram post penned by her loved ones.

Pam Hogg attends the “Among The Trees” Exhibition Private View at The Hayward Gallery on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Pam Hogg’s friends and family pay tribute

“The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela,” the post begins.

“We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family.

We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days,” Hogg’s loved ones continued, adding:

“Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.

Pam Hogg attends the Vivienne Westwood Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

“Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved.”

No cause of death has been given, but the fact that Pam’s loved ones thanked hospital and hospice staff has led many to the conclusion that her death was not unexpected.

A brilliant career cut short

Born in Paisely, Scotland, Pam studied at the Glasgow School of Art and rose to prominence in the UK in 1981, not long after launching her first collection.

Across social media today, friends, family, and a legion of adoring fans are paying tribute to this late fashion icon.

“Pam. Oh Pam. What a joy it was to know you. I’ll miss you Pam,” wrote TV personality Fearne Cotton, according to the BBC.

“Love you Pam you were so strong right to the end our warrior queen,” menswear designer Kim Jones added.

Pam Hogg poses in the GAY TIMES Honours 500 studio at Magazine London on November 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)

“How sad to think of the fashion world without her shining brilliance,” Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie chimed in.

Garbage singer Shirley Manson remembered Hogg as “our revered Scottish fashion queen,” adding:

“The brilliance and the bravery and the extraordinary, explosive sense of humour that perpetually burled you forth with tremendous force.

“The Iconoclastic and fantastic Dr Hogg may have left the runway but you will be found in the long and storied history of British fashion and in the imaginative, pioneering work of each and every fashion designer who trails in your wake.”

Our thoughts go out to Pam Hogg’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.