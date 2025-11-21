Natalie Greene: Ex-GOP Aide Accused of Staging ‘Trump Wh-re’ Attack After …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A bizarre and deeply troubling scandal is playing out in Washington this week.

And no, we’re not talking about the ongoing controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files — although this situation also involves President Donald Trump.

The situation began over the summer, when a former congressional aide named Natalie Greene told police that she was attacked by Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in New Jersey by three knife-wielding men.

Natalie Greene has been accused of staging an anti-Trump attack. (YouTube)

Greene claimed that she and a friend were assaulted while walking through the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in New Jersey.

She alleged that the men zip-tied her, cut her flesh, and wrote “Trump Wh-re” across her stomach.

Now, police say they believe that the whole thing was an elaborate hoax.

Greene, a law student at Rutgers, was working for Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Ocean City) at the time of the incident.

Authorities say Greene and her accomplice made a late-night 911 call from the park.

When police arrived they found Greene with her shirt over her head and various political slurs written on her body.

In addition to the words on her stomach, “Jeff Van Drew is a racist” had been written on her back.

In subsequent interviews with the FBI, the stories told by Greene and her co-conspirator did not match.

Authorities say they now have evidence that Greene purchased the zip ties herself and paid a body modification expert specializing in “scarification” to cover her body in knife wounds.

According to the New Jersey Globe, Greene has now been charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement.

She appeared before a judge on Thursday and has now been released on $200,000 bond.

Greene has not yet spoken publicly about the charges against her, but her attorney, Louis Barbone, issued a statement on her behalf.

“At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity,” Barbone told TMZ.

“She did that while being a full-time student. Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law.”

No date has been set for the start of Greene’s trial. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.