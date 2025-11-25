Leon Brown Calls Kody a ‘Joke of a Father’ & Debunks Reconciliation Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Leon Brown is calling out their father.

See, Kody has been speaking a lot about his family in recent interviews.

At the same time as he blamed reality TV for his divorces, the Sister Wives villain claimed that he’s (finally) trying to be a good dad.

Leon says that Kody’s claims just don’t hold water.

Though Leon Brown is not always active on social media, they have shared a lot with followers — including some of their poetry. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Leon Brown is calling out their dad

After everything that Kody Brown has been saying recently, Leon felt that they had no choice but to respond.

Kody appeared alongside several other Special Forces finalists on The Viall Files.

There, the failed polygamist acknowledged that he is estranged from most of his adult children — but claimed that he’s working on changing that.

“I’m the one that’s reaching out,” Kody alleged.

But is that true?

Having seen — or at least heard about — the video, Leon took to social media to dispute their father’s claims.

In an Instagram Story post from around midday on Tuesday, November 25, they wrote: “Taking a break from my social media hiatus to say one thing.”

“There’s a ridiculous video of my father circulating,” Leon acknowledged. (There are, in fact, many ridiculous videos of Kody).

This video, they specified, is the one “where he says he reaches out to his children.”

Leon wrote: “Let me be so f–king clear: I have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself.”

In a November 25, 2025 Instagram Story post, Leon Brown debunked their father’s claims of attempting to reconcile. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘He is a joke of a father’

Not only has Leon Brown not heard from Kody since Garrison’s tragic death, they shared, but he seemingly couldn’t bring himself to reach out to them at the funeral.

“Kody blatantly blew me off at Garrison’s funeral,” they accused.

(Garrison’s funeral was in early March, 2024 — over a year and a half ago)

“He is a liar,” Leon characterized of their dad. “He is a joke of a father.”

Intent upon resuming their social media hiatus, they concluded: “That’s all.”

On ‘The Viall Files,’ Kody Brown spoke about his one remaining marriage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Obviously, not all of the Brown family children want to hear from Kody. This would include not wanting him to reach out, in at least some cases.

Sometimes, adult children will give you a second chance. But that doesn’t mean that they owe you that, after all.

However, Leon seems to be responding simply because their dad is presenting an image of himself as a man set on reconciliation.

But they’re saying that this isn’t true.

Or that, if it is true, he’s open to selective reconciliations — and is only extending that olive branch to certain children. Not to Leon.

Speaking to the ‘Sister Wives’ confessional camera is Kody Brown, as charming as ever. (Image Credit: TLC)

Did Kody actually lie?

We cannot claim to have secret knowledge of the inner workings of Kody and Leon Brown’s disagreement.

That said, we can speculate that Kody may believe that he has reached out … from a certain point of view.

It is possible that he’s starting by reaching out to adult children who he believes are most likely to be receptive. Some of his kids do talk to him. And maybe more will give him an undeserved second chance.

Perhaps his plan is to work his way towards children whom he has pushed away, like Leon.

But even if that very generous hypothetical is true, Leon has every right to feel annoyed that their dad is representing himself in this way.