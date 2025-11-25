Delarosa Cause of Death: Beloved Singer Shot and Killed at 22

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Singer Maria De La Rosa — better known by her stage name Delarosa — has been killed in an “ambush-style” shooting in Los Angeles.

She was just 22 years old.

Singer Delarosa has been shot and killed at the age of 22. (YouTube)

According to the LAPD, Delarosa was shot to death in her car on Saturday night.

Two male suspects reportedly approached the car and fired a rapid succession of shots around 1:25.

Police say there were two men in the car with Delarosa, and both of them are currently in critical condition.

Delarosa was shot in the abdomen, and she succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital, per People magazine.

In her final Instagram post on October 30, Delarosa stated that she would be taking a break from social media in order to focus on recording new music.

“Busy cookin in the Stu. don’t call me. It’s about that time.”

Seemed to be referencing her previous single, “No Me Llames,” which translates to “Don’t Call Me.”

The track, which was released in August, is now the final song released by Delarosa during her lifetime.

It’s unclear if she’s recorded enough additional material for any posthumous releases.

At this time, police have not announced any leads on the case.

According to People, investigators say they are working to determine a motive in this execution-style slaying.

Delarosa was an up-and-coming star on the international Latin music scene. Now, her death is being mourned across social media by an army of devoted fans.

Our thoughts go out to Delarosa’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.