Morgan Freeman Worries Fans, Looks Confused & Overstimulated Ahead of New Interview

Is Morgan Freeman okay?

For many years, the actor has brought his big-screen charm to the small screen for talk show appearances.

This time, however, he set off alarm bells with viewers.

Fans worries that he appeared disoriented, overstimulated, and perhaps even confused. Is he okay?

In November 2025, Morgan Freeman appeared on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ as a guest. (Image Credit: Fox)

During Monday, November 3 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Morgan Freeman sparked concern.

Obviously, the legendary actor is 88 years old.

It is only natural for him to look older than he appeared in films from past decades.

One instance that prompted particular worry from viewers was his introduction.

Viewers watched as Freeman made his way through the show’s iconic “spirit tunnel,” in which the crew showers him with applause.

As you can see, Freeman slowly makes his way down the corridor, surrounded by enthusiasm.

The actor does smile more than once.

However, viewers can also see the staff seem to help Freeman to make his way.

At the end of this cheerful gauntlet, the actor leaned against the wall, seemingly for support.

And, according to some commenters on social media, he appeared disoriented or at least “overstimulated” during the experience.

Morgan Freeman chats with Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s eponymous talk show. (Image Credit: Fox)

Fans have a lot of thoughts — and concerns

Following the video, social media users — even before the full episode aired — reacted to Freeman showing signs of his age.

“Morgan Freeman is looking old for real now guys,” one fan tweeted. “Check on your grandparents.”

Another observed: “Morgan Freeman has been old my entire life, but now I guess it’s forreal.”

“He looks so confused like he didn’t know what he was supposed to do,” tweeted another. “Overstimulating.”

And another wrote: “He looks like he forgot where he was a few times walking down that line.”

To be clear, not everyone was of the opinion that Freeman is experiencing cognitive decline.

Many reflected upon their own aging and mortality, having witnessed a famous actor’s aging process.

As with other actors (like Steve Martin) who have looked “old” for decades, people do not expect them to look different. When time shows signs of them looking older, people take note.

Plenty of others simply expressed delight at seeing Freeman sit down for another interview.

And, of course, there were those who were happy to see him ambulatory. Many 88-year-olds would not be able to make that walk without assistance.

Glancing at the camera, Morgan Freeman addresses the audience. (Image Credit: Fox)

Why does Morgan Freeman wear that glove?

In addition to the other concerns, some viewers observed that Morgan Freeman wore a dark glove over his left hand.

Notably, this is not new. He has been doing this for over a decade.

Freeman has opened up about his health in the past. He suffers from fibromyalgia. A devastating 2008 car crash caused nerve damage.

(Among other things, he had to be cut free of the wreck, and spent days in the hospital)

According to fibromyalgia patients, compression gloves can help with stiffness, mobility, and pain.