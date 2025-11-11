Dannielle Merrifield Cannot Handle Garrick Marrying Someone Else on Seeking Sister Wife

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dannielle Merrifield appears to be having some regrets.

On the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle was once again faced with the possibility of quasi husband Garrick marrying someone else.

After living monogamously for over a decade, Garrick — who shares sons Geremiah and Solomon, as well as daughter Leia, with Dannielle — said he felt inspired by God to live a plural marriage lifestyle.

(Or, you know, he just wanted to sleep with lots of women.)

(TLC)

From there, the couple searched online for a few months and met a Brazilian named Roberta… who ended up dumping the pair via text message.

As a refresher: In 2020, the couple legally divorced in Colorado in order for Garrick to marry this woman.

During the Seeking Sister Wife episode that detailed their legal split, Dannielle grew emotional, opening up about what it meant for her to give her spouse permission to sleep around.

“That marriage certificate that’s in my file cabinet at home doesn’t mean anything. But Roberta and I just have that connection as friends and sisters,” she told cameras, before confessing: “It’s a little hard.”

Fast forward to the November 10 installment of Seeking Sister Wife…

(TLC)

In an objectively weird moment, Danielle arrived at a Colorado courthouse with Garrick and his soon-to-be second wife, Lorrana, who arrived in the United States from Brazil on a 90-day visa.

During the emotional moment, Garrick and Lorrana went into the building as Dannielle is outside waiting and admitted the situation was rather challenging for her.

“I’m trying not to get emotional,” Dannielle told viewers, adding of the marriage certificate and general circumstance:

“I know it’s a piece of paper. It is. But seeing their piece of paper and knowing mine isn’t…”

Dannielle then trailed off, prior delving into her and Garrick’s previous relationship troubles, including when they seriously considered splitting up for good.

“Maybe because Garrick and I have gone through so much in our marriage and considered really divorcing each other, that it like hits a point in my heart,” Dannielle said.

(Youtube/TLC)

We really do feel bad for Dannielle, even if her husband is a sexist idiot who thinks sperm makes women dumb.

She should wanna get as far away from this chauvinist as possible, but we know it’s easier for us to say than for her to do.

According to the mother of three, part of the process of accepting a new wife into their plural marriage is trusting Lorrana — and trusting that “she’s not going to screw me.”

Moreover, Dannielle emphasized that she can’t seem to shake the concern that this new marriage will impact her relationship.

“I know that it doesn’t change Garrick’s heart with me or my heart with him,” she went on. “But somehow it makes me feel a little bit less, like, tied to Garrick.

“I don’t know why, and I know that’s stupid probably, but it’s just papers, right?”

NO, DANNIELLE, IT ISN’T STUPID! You’re with a selfish A-Hole who just wants to stick it to as many women as possible. Get the eff away from him.