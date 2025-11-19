Janelle Brown Mourns Late Friend Angela Moody After Unexpected Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown is honoring her late friend, Angela Moody.

At the end of Sunday’s Sister Wives episode, the long-running reality series acknowledged another tragic loss.

Angela filmed her final scene for the show back in April of this year.

Following the episode, Janelle shared a tribute to her dearly departed friend.

This snapshot features Janelle Brown and dearly departed friend Angela Moody. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Janelle Brown is publicly mourning Angela Moody

Angela Moody made her final on-screen Sister Wives appearance with Janelle Brown on Sunday, November 16.

On Monday, November 17, Janelle took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt post.

“My dear friend Angela left to return to her heavenly home on Oct 1st,” she began.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her,” Janelle wrote.

What came next was a revelation of one of the ways that she and their mutual friend, Kristina, continue to keep Angela’s memory alive.

“She, Kristina, and I shared locations on our phone,” Janelle revealed.

She explained that this was “something that happened when we were on vacation once and we never ended when we got back.”

Janelle recalled: “She would always text me and ask ‘Why are you in Canada?’ ‘What are you doing in UT’ ‘What are you doing at DFW?’ And I loved that.”

She expressed: “It made me feel watched over.” That is very sweet!

“I still expect her to chime in,” Janelle admitted. “And then I remember she won’t be doing that anymore.”

In her Instagram caption, Janelle Brown paid tribute to late friend Angela Moody one day after ‘Sister Wives’ revealed her tragic passing. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘She adored being a mom and a grandmother’

“I think she was a person of pure love,” Janelle Brown wrote of dearly departed friend Angela Moody.

“Someone who wanted to make sure everyone one around her was taken care of and ok,” she shared.

“She adored being a mom and a grandmother,” Janelle affirmed.

Addressing her late friend directly, she wrote: “Angela you are so missed.” She then included a red heart emoji.

“Kristina and I are still sharing locations,” Janelle shared, “and I love that your phone has remained on for a little while longer.”

In an emotional moment, Janelle Brown sees the High Country Humane room that has been renamed to honor her late son. (Image Credit: TLC)

“For some reason seeing your location pop up gives me comfort,” Janelle admitted.

Addressing her late son, she added: “We kept Garrison’s phone on for a long time for that same reason.”

Bidding farewell to Angela, Janelle concluded: “Meet you on the other side my friend.”

Notably, Sister Wives and its cast did not opt to provide many details about Angela’s passing.

We do know a little about this tragedy, however.

A calm but tearful Janelle Brown speaks about her dearly departed son on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

‘The last seven years were full of pain’

Though Janelle Brown described Angela Moody as a mother and grandmother, she was only 51 when she passed away unexpectedly.

According to The Ashley‘s research, Angela’s widower, Craig, revealed in October that his late wife had an opioid addiction.

“Angela was so deeply loved. Most of you did not know the demons she faced,” he acknowledged in a Facebook post.

“The last seven years were full of pain and, truthfully, I lost the woman I fell in love with at least six years ago,” Craig expressed. “To the opioid pandemic and those who overprescribe: you stole her.”

Our hearts go out to all of Angela’s surviving loved ones, including her family and friends.