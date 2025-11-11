Cleto Escobedo Cause of Death: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Bandleader Was 59

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cleto Escobedo III — who had served as the bandleader on Jimmy Kimmel Live since the show began back in 2003 — has passed away.

He was just 59 years old.

News of Escobedo’s passing comes courtesy of a social media statement posted by Kimmel on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel announces death of lifelong friend

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel wrote.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.

“The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

The cause of Escobedo’s death is unknown at this time.

Kimmel and Escobedo were childhood friends, and the host has stated on numerous occasions that there’s no one else he would’ve hired to lead his band.

Cleto Escobedo III attends the annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love” gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Jimmy Kimmel at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kimmel paid tribute to their friendship in a 2016 segment for Escobedo’s 50th birthday.

“Cleto had a bicycle with a sidecar attached to it. We called it the side hack. I would get in the sidecar and then Cleto would drive me directly into garbage cans and bushes,” the comic recalled at the time.

He added that Escobedo could often be found “on the lawn with his BB gun just shooting at me” and that they would steal his dad’s shotgun and “shoot kites out of the sky,”

In a later interview with ABC7, Kimmel described his bandleader as “a child prodigy.”

“The whole school would gather to watch. He’d get standing ovations. It was a crazy thing.”

Escobedo, Kimmel explained, “toured with Earth, Wind and Fire, Paula Abdul” and “had his own record deal” before joining his show.

Kimmel recalled that hiring Escobedo was non-negotiable when he landed his late night gig.

Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

“I’ll tell you one thing. It had to have my band leader, Cleto,” the host told ABC7, adding:

“I was nervous, because I thought they’d say, ‘We don’t want your friend to be the band leader.’ So I took the president of ABC to see him play with his band, and he loved it.”

“Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”

Cleto’s father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., is also a member of Kimmel’s house band.

His passing comes at a time when Kimmel’s show has been making headlines due to the host’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump.

Our thoughts go out to Cleto Escobedo’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.