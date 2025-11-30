Erika Kirk Posts Heartbreaking Video of Daughter Reacting to Charlie Kirk Sign: ‘I …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been ten weeks since the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, and for the loved ones of the late podcast host, the pain likely feels just as fresh as it did on day one.

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has been quite open about her grieving process, hosting podcasts, meeting with politicians, and addressing large crowds on the topic of her husband and his legacy.

Charlie leaves behind two children who might be too young to understand the permanence and circumstances of his death, but who are certainly not too young to miss their father.

Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

And that truth was underscored by a video that Erika shared on Instagram recently:

The clip, presumably shot by Erika, shows the Kirks’ daughter, Gigi, reacting to signs featuring photos of her father.

“Her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also,” Erika captioned the pic.

“And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time Heaven leans in to listen,” she continued, adding:

“I love you Charlie baby, I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you.”

Not surprisingly, Erika’s followers were deeply moved by the post, and many of them shared words of support in the comments:

“Oh, my Mama heart hurts for you and prays understanding over her,” one commenter wrote.

“Absolutely heartbroken. What a sweet and precious little girl,” another added.

“This is at once beautiful & heartbreaking. Thank you for sharing this intimate moment with us,” a third chimed in.

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk introduces J.D. Vance at Ole Miss event

Erika has stayed busy in the wake of her husband’s murder, and she recently introduced Vice President J.D. Vance at a speaking engagement at Ole Miss.

“When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional, emotional day,” Kirk told an arena packed with students, adding:

“But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.’

“The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers. And that’s why I’m here today,” she concluded.

Footage from the event will reportedly be featured in an upcoming Fox News documentary about the Kirks.