Chase Stokes STRONGLY Hints at Split from Kelsea Ballerini

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The fairy tale may truly be over for Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini.

Despite ongoing rumoes that the Outer Banks cast member and the country arrist had reconciled — following their September breakup — Stokes took to social media on November 20 and strongly implied that their relationship is over.

Seemingly for good this time around.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend “Netflix TUDUM 2025: The Live Event” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

“Don’t believe the media,” Stokes posted to Instagram on Thursday. “I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong.”

Alongside a red heart, the actor added, “Sorry. I tried.”

In a subsequent message, the star made it clearer that he’s referencing Ballerini, as he wrote, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us.”

Yikes, huh?

(Instagram)

“It is what it is,” Stokes continued. “Onwards and upwards.”

The 33-year-old’s VERY cryptic posts arrived two months after Kelsea’s rep confirmed to E! News she and Chase had called it quits… only for the two to spark reconciliation rumors when Ballerini visited Stokes on set in Dubrovnik, Croatia, for Outer Banks’ final season on November 7.

Within days, the pair added fuel to the romantic fire when a video of them dancing in the streets of the European city went viral.

“After they got up, they walked together hand in hand towards Old Town. They looked very cute,” an onlooker told People Magazine at the time.

Perhaps it was just a moment of weakness, however.

It pretty clearly didn’t last.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Stokes and Ballerini first ignited dating rumors in January 2023, although they tried hard back then to remain out of the spotlight.

Indeed, it wasn’t until the following month that Chase coyly told People Magazine they were simply “spending some time together.”

“She is just the most genuine human being you will ever meet,” he gushed to People in April 2024. “She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She’s incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her.”

The public eventually learned that Ballerini slid into her Chase’s DMs at the time.

“I’ve never seen his show,” she explained the Call Her Daddy podcast. “But I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in.”

We send our best wishes to both of these celebrities.

We wish each of them the best of luck moving forward.