Amanda Bynes Addresses Rumor That She Was Impregnated By Dan Schneider at 13

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A viral video of Amanda Bynes has been making the rounds.

Unfortunately, it isn’t from her erstwhile podcast or any of her social media accounts.

In the video, we see an accusation that embattled former showrunner Dan Scheider allegedly acted inappropriately with Bynes — even impregnating her at 13.

But the video is fake. Bynes never said that. Now, she has to set the record straight.

In a Story update that circulated across social media, Amanda Bynes shared her weight loss story and her new goal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The Amanda Bynes video is fake

A tragically viral video circulated on social media, pretending to be from Amanda Bynes.

The text of the video reads: “The man I got pregnant with him at the age of 13!”

(Honestly, the fact that the video is merely Bynes with text over her face should be your first clue that it’s phony. The nonsensical sentence, as if the author might not be a native English speaker, should be your second)

The video then cuts to behind-the-scenes footage of Bynes from her early years of child stardom.

She’s on set in a hot tub next to Dan Schneider, the Nickelodeon showrunner behind All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, and more.

There are many circumstances in which a grown man being in a hot tub with a tween or young teen or frankly any minor might be wildly inappropriate.

Being fully dressed, on camera, and in full view of likely a dozen or more members of production crew is probably a factor in his favor.

Even so, the claim of an adult — any adult, let alone a director and showrunner — having any sort of sexual relationship with a middle school aged girl is a horror. The claim of pregnancy makes it even worse.

The video gained the most traction on TikTok, one of the most pernicious spreaders of disinformation in recent years.

Bynes says that she didn’t make the video, and that its claims are false. So, if someone thought that they were telling the “truth” on her behalf, that’s not what happened here.

Amanda Bynes during Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar April 12, 2003. (Photo Credit: Robert Mora/Getty Images)

She never made that video, she never said that, and it never happened

Amanda Bynes spoke to TMZ to disavow the video, which she describes as altered an full of BS.

Specifically, she says that whoever made it spliced multiple videos of hers together.

Bynes characterizes the video as “lies and click bait” that someone fabricated without her knowledge or permission.

There’s a moment in this fake video where she turns the camera. The video cuts to the old BTS footage.

In the real video, she’s turning the camera to face the guy whom she’s dating. But that clearly didn’t interest the scammer who posted this.

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios’ Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

It is possible that the person who fabricated this horrible video believed that they were revealing a secret, long-buried truth.

You see this sort of thing with, say, QAnon. They think that it’s so obvious that, say, Tom Hanks eats children to please demons for the Deep State, but there’s no evidence — so they pretend that there is.

However, once again, there is no actual evidence of any of this.

Not of Schneider engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior with Bynes, not of Bynes being pregnant at 13, and not of the intersection of these two stories.

The worst revelations from the Quiet on Set documentary were not about Schneider at all. And the worst about the former showrunner were about how Schneider treated his adult employees.

Without an accuser (or a corpse), accusing someone of past misdeeds doesn’t look like a quest for justice

For the record, Dan Schneider is suing the Quiet on Set producers.

He is alleging that they falsely portrayed him as a child sexual abuser, ruining his reputation.

The thing about the sexual abuse of children is that it does happen. It is horrible, and no matter what Megyn Kelly things, there is no excuse for it.

And the entertainment world is one of only a few industries where it’s likely to happen in the workplace rather than where these things happen more often (as most predators are the child’s family or family friends).

When the alleged victim is now a living adult, however, it’s up to them to describe what happened to them — if anything happened at all.

Can we please give Amanda Bynes time to live her life and be herself? She has enough problems without people putting words into her mouth.