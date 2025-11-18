Porsha Williams Escorted Off of Plane After BravoCon, FBI Now Investigating: What …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Was Porsha Williams kicked off of a flight?

Authorities met the RHOA star’s flight as it landed following BravoCon over the weekend.

The FBI has confirmed that it is now investigating.

What exactly happened?

At BravoCon 2025, Porsha Williams shared a nuanced view of a frenemy. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What happened with Porsha Williams on her flight home from BravoCon?

On Sunday, November 16, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Wlliams was escorted off of her Delta Airlines flight.

As TMZ reported, the Bravolebrity departed her flight all smiles even though law enforcement met her at the gate.

She seemed unfazed, even though there was an officer with her.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” the FBI Atlanta office’s spokesperson told the tabloid.

The spokesperson continued: “We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams knows when she has come up with a great line, so she grins with glee. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Delta confirmed that the the cabin crew had spoken to two passengers.

We know that the incident did not disrupt the flight from Vegas to Atlanta.

The plane landed without any issues. So this was not one of those airplane situations where the plane makes an emergency landing or turns around because of a disruption.

Some on social media responded to the report by accusing Williams of wrongdoing.

However, all that we really know is that an incident took place on the plane, and the FBI will levy charges if some apply. Well, that and what Williams herself has shared.

Porsha Williams was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Here is what she says happened

Porsha Williams’ attorney, Joe Habachy, spoke to Page Six about what she says happened on the plane.

“Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation,” the attorney stated.

“The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations,” Habachy continued.

He noted that these were allegations “that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.”

The attorney clarified: “As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred.”

Obviously, it is Habachy’s job to advocate for his client.

It would not only be a weird thing for him to do, but possibly a violation of his professional ethics for him to release a statement throwing Williams under the bus.

However, in cases where an attorney expects evidence (including witness statements) to paint their client in a negative light, they tend to choose their words in public statements pretty carefully.

In this case, Habachy’s statement fully anticipates any investigation exonerating Williams.

Only time will tell whether other passengers (and the Delta crew) are in agreement on what took place.

She also had this to say

On Monday, November 17, Porsha Williams took to her Instagram to share a video reflecting upon mental health — and how affirming BravoCon felt for her.

“Keep pushing!” she told her fans. “I thank God everyday that I’m in my right mind and not only haven’t lost myself but I’ve found & appropriate a better me.”

Porsha reflected that “Leaving BravoCon I’m filled with all the love and warmth and support from our beautiful fans.”

She wrote: “I just wanna extend a thank you from the bottom of my heart for not only your prayers but for being with me on this journey call life. I love me again & I love you all!”

Porsha very wisely did not address what is likely an open investigation. Social media is for many things. Please do not overshare, whether you are the suspect or victim or in between, when it comes to criminal investigations. Please take your attorney’s advice.