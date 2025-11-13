Robyn Brown Was TRICKED Into Marrying Kody? ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Robyn Brown didn’t know the whole truth when she married Kody.

We reported on Mykelti’s recent livestream in which she discussed her extended family, including both close and strained relationships.

One of the most complex part of the Sister Wives story has been Robyn joining the family.

According to Mykelti, Kody wanted everyone to put on a friendly and conflict-free facade for his new wife. But that obviously couldn’t last forever.

In a grave tone, Robyn Brown talks with her husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

Did Robyn Brown buy into a lie before marrying Kody?

According to Mykelti’s YouTube livestream, Robyn Brown took years before becoming “closed off” around the rest of the extended family.

Why? Because, when she married Kody in 2010, she saw a “happy family” facade that hid their real problems.

“Robin didn’t always used to be this shy,” Mykelti recalled. “Robyn’s ‘shyness’ that she’s been the last several years wasn’t always Robyn.”

Remember, she would know — she lived with Robyn ahead of the marriage.

“I think a lot of the shyness has been developed because she’s been hardened by opinions,” Mykelti reflected. “And hardened by reality where like, her family that she thought she was marrying into isn’t what she thought it was.”

Apparently, Kody instructed his three wives at the time (all now his exes) and their many children to conceal the family’s various problems from his new bride-to-be.

“I think when she first joined the family, we were told to present this beautiful front,” Mykelti recalled. “Kind of like when we first started the show.”

According to her, Kody instructed the family that “we needed to put our best foot forward, and we needed to not have fights and show the world the beautifulness that is polygamy.”

Mykelti continued: “It was the same thing when Robyn joined the family.”

She detailed: “We were told to show the beauty, show the privilege, show the awesomeness of our family so she would want to be part of it.”

Beginning to tear up, Robyn Brown considers potential changes to her family. (Image Credit: TLC)

Eventually, of course, Robyn Brown discovered that Kody was not living a polygamist’s dream. There were real problems — those of any family, and (of course) those of any family that has a personality like Kody’s in the mix.

“I do think Robyn was shocked at how bad Dad’s relationships were with all of the wives,” Mykelti admitted.

“When she joined, it took a while for the rose-colored glasses to come off,” she reflected, “and everybody to show their true selves and real relationships.”

Mykelti noted: “A couple years in, that’s when she really started to notice there aren’t little problems. These are some big issues.”

She continued: “So, no, I don’t think she was aware about the issues, but I think she became aware of the issues.”

Sitting for a chat over YouTube, Mykelti Brown discusses her childhood and while one former sister wife is not like the others. (Image Credit: YouTube)

To be clear, however, Mykelti isn’t claiming to be part of a willing conspiracy to entrap and beguile Robyn.

“None of us were trying to deceive her,” she emphasized.

Mykelti explained that, rather, “we were trying to welcome her.”

She emphasized: “We were trying not to fight in front of her … we were trying to put our best foot forward, not deceive.”

There is a fine line between the two. Doing some extra cleaning and tidying before guests arrive isn’t deceitful. Stuffing garbage under the guest bed might make a nasty surprise for a visiting friend, however.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Robyn Brown explains polygamist protocols to ‘Sister Wives’ viewers. (Image Credit: TLC)

Her being so unhappy so much of the time makes a lot of sense

Perhaps her Sobbin’ Robyn Brown nickname and the tears that prompted it are easier to understand when we see things from her perspective.

To her, this “wonderful” man (it’s unclear why she believed this about Kody) invited her to join his happy polygamist family.

Over time, she realized that he had issues with all three wives, that Meri had tensions with both of the other sister wives. And, famously, Kody doesn’t really have much of a relationship with most of his adult children these days.

Of course, Robyn seems like she’s in too deep to leave, and in too deep emotionally to want to leave.

Even if Kody allegedly tricked her into this marriage, she seems to like the wool over her eyes.