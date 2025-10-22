Savannah Guthrie Confesses Her Most Shameful Career Regret

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Guthrie is an iconic Today show co-host.

But even she has, over the years, made a few mistakes.

Much earlier in her career at NBC, she asked a repulsive question.

The question came from outside pressure, but her own words haunt her to this day.

What question does Savannah Guthrie regret asking?

On Monday, October 20, Savannah Guthrie chatted with Andy Cohen about some career highs and lows.

For the Today show co-host, one major misstep came early on — thirteen years ago.

At that time, she interviewed Khloe Kardashian. Overall, it was a great chat.

Things went awry in the final ten seconds.

Caving to demands from producers to ask the question, Savannah asked about the absurd rumor that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s “real” father.

“I asked Khloe Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father,” Savannah admitted awkwardly.

She is referring to a 2012 interview.

Just for the record, Khloe’s father is Rob Kardashian. Savannah knew that.

“That was so bad. That was so bad,” Andy agreed.

Savannah expressed that she felt “so embarrassed” to have asked the question.

Fortunately, Khloe was ‘such a class act’ about it

During the chat with Andy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie explained that she had felt “all this pressure” from producers to ask the absurd “dishy question.”

Because she did not want to ask it, she stalled — having a normal interview until the time almost ran out.

“So at the very end we were like, ‘And Khloe, like, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian’s not really your father?’” Savannah recalled.

“And they were like, ‘10, nine, eight …’” she described. “And I was so embarrassed.”

Savannah praised: “And she was such a class act. She was like, ‘Ah, nothing to it.’ We made the break. I asked the question, Khloe was a total class act.”

Many jobs include people doing things that they would simply not want to do, for reasons of basic decency.

Book sellers have to sell Harry Potter books despite JK Rowling’s whole deal. Food delivery drivers sometimes have to deliver Chick-fil-A.

Multiple times per year, tech journalists and even regular newspaper journalists essentially provide advertising for Amazon, listing deals and potential buys — because these lists click well for people shopping for presents.

And, yes, television hosts like Savannah sometimes have to ask softball questions of bad people, and ask tasteless questions of decent people.

This is not even the first time that she has spoken about Khloe — praising how she handled the question and expressing her guilt over having asked it.

Just to be perfectly clear

Unhinged rumors claiming that Khloe Kardashian is not Robert Kardashian’s daughter, but perhaps the result of an affair between Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson, have no basis in fact.

There is no evidence of this.

In fact, the entire rumor certainly arose because people were looking for new, exciting ways to body-shame Khloe for looking slightly different from Kim and Kourtney.

Savannah Guthrie knew this. She knew that the question was both hurtful and deeply unserious.

Now, she has the experience in her career (and the status) to simply say “no.” And she’s clearly grateful to Khloe for handling it so well before she had that confidence.