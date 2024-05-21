Who is Khloe Kardashian’s real dad?

It’s a question that shouldn’t require much debate.

After all, for her entire life, Khloe has maintained that her father is the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who is also dad to her sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan KYBELLA event at IAC Building on March 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan)

But many social media users think Khloe is either lying, or has been misled herself.

They point out that Khloe is much taller than her sisters and doesn’t resemble Kim and Kourtney nearly as much as those two resemble each other.

(The difference in bone structure is less evident these days, due to the fact that Khloe has had cosmetic work done.)

Following the death of O.J Simpson and the start of the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu May 23, let’s look at what’s been theorized, hypothesized, and refutably confirmed on this topic.

Khloe Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Identity of Khloe Kardashian’s Real Dad Has Long Been a Subject of Debate

Questions regarding Khloe’s paternity date back at least to 2021. That’s when Kris Jenner published a memoir in which she admitted to having an affair during her marriage to Robert.

Shortly thereafter, Robert’s second wife told Star magazine (via Fox News) that her late husband once admitted that Khloe was not his daughter.

“He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact,” Jan Ashley recalled.

Khloe Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloe’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you? And I said … ‘OK,’ and that was it.”

On a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris encouraged Khloe to take a DNA test, insisting that it was something she “needs in order to feel complete.”

“My dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is [Caitlyn] Jenner,” Khloe shot back.

“I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is. I’ve had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers. I don’t need a DNA test to prove who my father is.”

Khloe Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Is O.J. Simpson Khloe’s Real Father?

O.J. Simpson was close friends with Robert, and for years, it’s been rumored that he had an affair with Kris.

Those rumors resurfaced following Simpson’s death in April.

Simpson, however, repeatedly denied the rumors of an affair with Kris.

“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true,” he said during an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast in 2022, according to Newsweek.

O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

The controversial football legend admitted to being attracted to Kris, saying:

“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know, I was dating supermodels!”

Is Alex Roldan Khloe’s Real Father?

Another name that’s often mentioned in connection with Khloe’s paternity is that of Alex Roldan.

Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Roldan is Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser.

As E! News reports, several members of the Kardashian clan have joked about the possibility that Roldan is Khloe’s father.

But no one in Khloe’s family seems to take the allegations too seriously.

And since Khloe seems to be in no hurry to get to the bottom of this mystery, we might just have to accept that it will remain forever unsolved.