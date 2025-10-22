Patrick John Flueger Takes Sudden Leave of Absence from Chicago PD

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Surprising news out of the television universe today:

Patrick John Flueger, an original cast member on the NBC drama Chicago PD, is taking a leave of absence from the series due to personal reasons.

We have no further information at this time.

The actor reportedly does hope to return later this season, however.

Patrick John Flueger attends the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour 45 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The temporary hiatus was unexpected, which means scripts are being reworked to reflect Flueger’s absence, according to Deadline.

According to sources who spoke to this same outlet, the time off comes as Flueger has been going through a difficult period personally,.. with an alleged instance of alcohol use on set.

Flueger portrays Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD.

He has played an integral role on the show since its first season in 2014.

Throughout his run on the series, viewers have watched as the star’s character’s friendship with fellow officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) blossomed into an on-again, off-again romance; the characters share a daughter and got married at the close of season 12.

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

On the current of Chicago PD, the team is dealing with the fallout of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), which Voight orchestrated.

As the intelligence team gets back to business after they were cleared, Ruzek and Burgess have been focused on their marriage and family, treading lightly on the streets of Chicago.

Squerciati, 41, previously told People Magazine of working with Flueger:

“Patty and I have great chemistry and he’s my best friend in the whole world.”

The actress also added that he is “truly is one of my closest friends” and said “I think that that chemistry just shows and we love working together.”

We send our thoughts to Patrick John Flueger and hope he is doing okay.