Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson Accused of Faking Romance to Drum Up ‘Naked Gun’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For several months now, we’ve been hearing reports that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating.

The story goes that they met on the set of The Naked Gun (a sequel to the 1988 Leslie Nielsen comedy of the same name) and immediately hit it off.

The co-stars seemed to corroborate those claims with their affectionate behavior at premieres and other promotional events.

But now, there’s reason to believe that it was all for show.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Were Pamela and Liam engaged in a fauxmance?

Recently, several outlets (including this one) reported that Anderson and Neeson had broken up.

The convenient timing of that news prompted speculation that the two had never dated at all, and their red carpet canoodling was all for show.

Now, TMZ has seemingly confirmed that news with a report claiming that “the whole ‘Pam + Liam’ love fest was cooked up by their PR teams and Paramount.”

The report also claimed that Pamela and Liam never ate dinner together without their assistants present, and they “didn’t even see each other from the time cameras stopped rolling in June 2024 until the press tour launched more than a year later, in July 2025.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “The Naked Gun” hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Insider claims Pam and Liam relationship is legit, ongoing

However, an insider denies both the fake relationship reports and the breakup reports, insisting that Pam and Liam are still “smitten with each other.”

“Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity,” a source close to the film tells People, adding:

“Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the source said at that time, noting that the pair were “enjoying each other’s company.”

Neither Pam nor Liam has spoken publicly about the allegation that they faked their relationship.

But it’s worth noting that they also never confirmed or denied that they were dating.

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” Pam rather diplomatically told Entertainment Weekly in July.

“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He’s a good guy.”

We guess time will tell if these two are really an item, or if they were just taking a page from Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s playbook!